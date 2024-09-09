By: admin

Published September 20, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the August 27th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on summer help. P. Uecker is finished with working, as with his school and sports schedule, he will not have time to mow. Gromer said that Casey could finish mowing for the fall. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to have Casey finish the mowing for the fall.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the streets in Letcher. Chada talked to Dawson to see if they were planning to grade the streets, and they said they were planning to come back this way soon and do the streets.

Gromer has talked to a business out of Mitchell that will be coming up to fix the gutters on the community center that are broken.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance Cameras, USDA – $156.00 – Tower Loan, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, Runnings – $77.92 – Grounds – Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $473.85 – Publishing, Santel Communications – $254.47 – Utilities – Phone – L/S, Phone – Office and Community Center, Internet – Office and Community Center, Angela Meier – $502.74 – Wages – Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Wages – Water Sample, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Main Worker, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Wages – Meter Reader.

The next board meeting will be held on September 23rd, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on September 19, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $20.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ6-1tb