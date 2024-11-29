By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:03 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: MarkGoral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent were Curtis Adams and Peggy Hinker.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on October 14, 2024, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills. The board discussed closing the General Fund savings account.

General Fund balance, October 1, 2024: $875,565.37. Receipts: taxes $20,801.80, penalties/interest $160.12, interest $513.79, admission $1,382.00, other pupil $49.49, other $4,227.30, state fines $945.56, state aid October $92,498.00, small rural school achievement program $9,221.00. Expenditures: $205,202.80, manual journal entry $3,507.20. Balance, October 1, 2024: $796,654.43. CorTrust Savings balance, October 1, 2024: $51,183.91. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, October 1, 2024: $51,183.91. CDs $50,000.00. Cash box $505.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, September 30, 2024: $483,989.03. Expenditures: $11,490.04. Fund balance, October 1, 2024: $472,498.99. Receipts: taxes $3,378.56, penalties/interest $11.11, interest $308.27. Expenditures: $11,102.24. Balance, October 1, 2024: $465,094.69. CDs $350,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, October 1, 2024: $199,220.55. Receipts: taxes $2,045.13, penalties/interest $10.11, interest $112.10. Expenditures: $24,792.08, manual journal entry/voided check $269.09. Balance, October 1, 2024: $176,326.72. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, October 1, 2024: $2,285.28. Receipts: student meals $5,657.23, adult meals $941.38, ala carte $4,755.33, federal reimbursement $4,650.95. Expenditures: $21,480.83, manual journal entry $9.00. Balance, October 1, 2024: ($3,199.66).

Enterprise Fund balance, October 1, 2024: $2,819.05. Receipts: tuition $3,250.00. Expenditures: $4,607.60. Balance, October 1, 2024: $1,461.45.

Custodial Funds balance, October 1, 2024: $62,404.88. Receipts: $14,249.47. Expenditures: $9,852.89. Balance, October 1, 2024: $66,801.46.

Scholarship Fund balance, October 1, 2024: $5,765.78. Receipts: interest $1.04. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, October 31, 2024: $5,766.82. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,766.82; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of November 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $200,200.37;

Special Education: $24,293.12;

Food Service: $11,152.78;

Enterprise Fund: $4,607.60.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business, copier staples $93.38; A-Ox Welding Supply, cylinder rent $40.05; Bakers Design, all state chorus flowers $55.50; Black Hills Playhouse, residency fee $2,070.00; Brooks Oil, unleaded gas $2,934.00, #2 diesel $3,231.50; Capital One, middle school supply $4.96, high school supply $7.00; CarQuest, bus supply $312.97, car/PU supply $23.96; Central Electric, October electricity $2,876.94; Chesterman, pop $60.44; Cole Paper, janitor supply $1,684.81; Conrad Repair, labor $75.00, supply $12.62; CorTrust, conference room – Bechen $228.64, air card $55.00, air card sports $35.00, brainpop 2024-25 software $275.00, janitor supply $59.80; Dawson Construction, three month garbage service $1,080.60; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, fuel reimbursement $48.31; Corey Flatten, reimburse student quarter awards $35.00; Goodwill of the Great Plains, shredding fee $101.50; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, winterize football field/stadium $350.00;

[IMPREST: Bon Homme Drama, oral interp fees $104.00; Dean Duxbury, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/ride $120.34; Tacey Dykstra, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mile $195.14; Evan Easton, fifth/sixth basketball referee five games $175.00; Craig Fonder, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/ride $109.00; Janel Honke, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mileage $136.85; Carrie Howard, junior varsity/varsity volleyball clock three nights $165.00; Sarah Jensen, volleyball varsity head book three games $105.00, volleyball referee seventh grade $35.00; Tristan Jensen, volleyball line judge $45.00; Region V Music Fest, junior high registration $55.00; Mike Ruth, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mileage $136.18; Sanborn Central School, Blackhawk invite oral interp entry fees $15.00, all state chorus meal money $490.00; USD Department of Music, all state chorus workshop registration $50.00; Gloria Vavra, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mileage $133.50; Trista White, volleyball line judge $45.00];

J.W. Pepper, band music $103.64; K&D Busing, half of band/junior high football/volleyball/chorus travel $2,422.30, two football charters to split $3,082.00, volleyball charter to split $1,325.00; Menards, janitor supply $117.57, elementary supply $57.80; Mid-Dakota Technologies, October tech support $175.00; Nepstad’s Flowers, funeral L. Whitney $73.00; Popplers Music, vocal music $8.20; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Rudy’s Auto Body & Towing, tow bus $585.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, October lunch supervisors meals $195.00, ala carte $23.15; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $115.47, renew school periodical $45.00; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $254.49, esports tech $809.20; School Specialty, second supply $17.29; Starfall Education, more-s online school membership $355.00; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, repair instruments $65.00, reeds with tax $87.27.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Fridley Construction, labor on garage $16,279.20, labor for add-ons $750.00; Menards, steel for garage $8,336.58, extra doors/windows garage $974.00, elementary storage shed material $785.78.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund –

[IMPREST: CorTrust, chair $249.00];

James Valley Education Coop, pysch service $2,638.00, physical therapy service $3,990.00, occupational therapy service $6,280.00, administrative service $7,332.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Child/Adult Nutrition Services, commodities process fee $535.14; Laura Conrad, eggs $32.00; CorTrust, supply $290.42; Darrington Water Conditioning, October SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $823.46; Laura Licht, eggs $16.00; Performance Foodservice, food $6,961.50, ala carte $536.76, supply $95.02, COVID Fruit and Vegetable $657.51; Woony Foods, food $21.58.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Superintendent Flatten reported on the following:

• The garage is 95 percent complete as the school waits for replacement pieces from Menards. Fridley Construction did an outstanding job putting up the garage in a timely fashion.

• All Kids Bike and Klock Werks are coming Thursday, November 14, to help put together striders and then have a reveal party at 1:00 p.m. The sophomore boys and Mr. Welch will be helping Klock Werks put it together.

• LDEs are coming up next week for the school’s FFA students. They have been working hard on their specific competitions.

• Oral Interp participated in Districts. The following will compete in Regions on November 19th: Sean Bitterman – Serious – third, Temperance Salathe – Poetry – second, Temperance Salathe – Storytelling – third, Miley Adams, Hudson Fouberg, Riley Kneen, Ian Octavo – Reader’s Theatre – fourth (Region alternate) .

• Congratulations to the High School volleyball and football teams on successful seasons. Basketball open gyms are now beginning.

• Coach Rickey Nelson is revamping the school’s Powerlifting team. He has four participants. They compete in Mitchell on December 7th.

• E-Sports preseason has started, and the school has 10 participants this year. The team will compete in Rocket League and chess, and there are other games they play but do not compete in.

• High School Juniors took their ASVAB test on November 12th.

• On November 11th, the high school student council put on an amazing Veterans Day Program under the direction of David Steele and Megan Wilson. Middle school and high school band also performed under the direction of Jennifer Karlen.

• A committee to look into the Beef to School program has been formed.

Middle School/Elementary School Principal Vermeulen reported on:

• No school on Friday, November 15th.

• Sanborn County fifth/sixth basketball Cancer Tournament: November 16th at Sanborn Central.

• Seventh/eighth grade girls basketball travel to the Early Bird basketball tournament on November 23rd.

• Children’s Theatre auditions are on Monday, November 18th. Performances are on Friday, November 22nd, with a matinee at 2:00 p.m. and evening show at 7:00 p.m.

• Preschool parents will have the option of sending their child five days a week starting in January. Information will be sent home at the end of the month.

• Thanksgiving break is November 27th-29th.

• Fourth and fifth grade Declaim is November 26th at 8:30 a.m.

Discussion Items:

• The Board discussed Family Friendly Walk-Through data. They are developing a strategic plan for the district.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve a superintendent gratitude account that can be used to purchase goods that recognize the students and staff at Sanborn Central. The account would be limited to $2,500.00 annually.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve an executive session SDCL 1-25-2(2) to discuss a student matter at 7:35 p.m. Regular session resumed at 7:46 p.m.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:47 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

