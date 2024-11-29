By: admin

Published November 29, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 8:58 a.m., with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the November 8 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was present for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,648.65

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $1,455,607.00

Election Workers, Poll Workers $3,048.81

Building Rent, Election Rent $300.00

Post Election Audit, Post Election Audit Workers $254.94

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $148.97

Applied Concepts, Inc., Supplies $392.00

Avera Queen of Peace, Random Drug Test $135.00

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses November ‘24 $150.00

CapFirst Equipment Finance, Inc, Maintainer Payoff $139,871.43

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees $307.50

CNH – Productivity Plus – Titan Machinery, Supplies $1,010.00

Dawson Construction, Inc., Garbage $269.40

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $3,921.75

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $685.18

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Supplies $179.90

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,107.04

Office Peeps, Supplies $92.03

Premier Equipment, Supplies $8,327.34

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Membership Dues 2025 $1,713.00

The South Dakota Association of County Officials, Membership Dues 2025 $743.66

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $1,996.31

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

Harvey Fouberg and Miles Northrup were present to request to clean out a grass ditch that is holding water near a home. All work will be at landowner expense. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to have Harvey Fouberg and Miles Northrup work with Highway Superintendent, Stacy Mendenhall to even out the area that is holding the water. Motion carried. The county will call for the locate on underground lines, to request the appropriate measurements and to insure proper water flow.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter executive session for personnel matters at 9:16 a.m. Motion carried. Vice-Chairman S. Larson declared end of executive session at 9:41 a.m.

WEED BOARD

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter Weed Board. Motion carried. A yearly summary report was provided by Kogel. Vice-Chairman S. Larson declared end of Weed Board.

COUNTY PASTURE

Tim Pearson reached out to the board members, requesting to replace the mile and a half fencing around the county pit. The board agreed to pay for the materials for the replacement of the fence, as written in the agreement. Tim Pearson will be responsible for the installation costs.

POST-ELECTION AUDIT RESULTS

Auditor Moody presented the results of the Post Election Audit for the November 5, 2024, General Election. The Initiated Measure 29 and Public Utilities Commissioner races from Precinct 5 were audited, on November 14th, by an appointed five-person post-election auditing board. After manually counting the races, the results of the races all matched the election night tabulator count and county canvass with 100 percent accuracy.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

The Drainage Board minutes from November 13th were reviewed and discussed, with more discussion at the next meeting.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the longevity pay for 2024, to be paid out the first Friday of December. Motion carried.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to cancel the December 3rd and December 17th regularly scheduled commissioner meetings, and have the meetings rescheduled to Tuesday, December 10th, and Friday, December 27th. Motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 11:28 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Steve Larson

Vice-Chairman of the

Board, Sanborn County

Published once on November 28, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $50.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ16-1tb