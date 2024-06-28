By: admin

Published June 28, 2024

Prior to the scheduled June Sanborn Central Board meeting, the Woonsocket and Sanborn Central school boards met at 6:03 p.m. to discuss separate agricultural classes at each school but remain an FFA co-op.

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present: Superintendent/High School Principal Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent was Emma Klaas.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Susan Farrell-Poncelet.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Added Discussion on Sweep Account through CorTrust Bank for the school district accounts.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on May 13, 2024, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, May 1, 2024: $1,057,167.08. Receipts: taxes $537,759.16, penalties/interest $86.18, interest $1,292.99, other – pupil $40.46, other $155.50, yearbook $1,440.50, state fines $671.09, state aid May $77,451.00. Expenditures: $270,209.80, manual journal entry $1,656.65. Balance, May 1, 2024: $1,404,197.51. CorTrust Savings balance, May 1, 2024: $50,994.53. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, May 1, 2024: $50,994.53. CDs $50,000.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, May 1, 2024: $396,203.78. Receipts: taxes $94,953.21, penalties/interest $7.62, interest $443.86. Expenditures: $1,011.83. Balance, May 1, 2024: $490,596.64. CDs $300,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, May 1, 2024: $215,718.37. Receipts: taxes $56,953.80, penalties/interest $7.64, interest $192.98. Expenditures: $71,088.38, manual journal entry $258.75. Balance, May 1, 2024: $201,525.66. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, May 1, 2024: ($6,510.19). Receipts: student meals $4,110.19, adult meals $934.25, ala carte $4,852.66, federal reimbursement $5,030.11. Expenditures: $18,275.09. Balance, May 1, 2024: ($9,858.07).

Enterprise Fund balance, May 1, 2024: $7,074.48. Receipts: preschool tuition $662.50. Expenditures: $4,419.41. Balance, May 1, 2024: $3,317.57.

Custodial Funds balance, May 1, 2024: $59,188.14. Receipts: $3,342.34. Expenditures: $8,593.36. Balance, May 1, 2024: $53,937.12.

Scholarship Fund balance, May 1, 2024: $8,508.39. Receipts: interest $1.91. Expenditure: $0.00. Balance, May 31, 2024 $8,510.30. Peters Scholarship balance: $7,760.30; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $238,193.65;

Special Education: $26,685.18;

Food Service: $15,237.43;

Enterprise Fund: $6,382.52.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $40.05; Builders Supply Company, cut keys $12.10; CarQuest, bus supply $441.76; Central Electric, May main building $2,078.49, May bus barn $208.11; Chesterman Co., pop $30.22; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,339.98; Companion Corporation, library software license renewal $1,060.00; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, hotspot $35.00, Sanborn Central FFA leadership trip gas/food $847.06, Sanborn Central FFA leadership trip supply $34.56; Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources – water rights, water fee $10.00; Direct Digital Control, HVAC service $1,147.50, actuator $268.00; eSpark, license fee $1,349.00; Eternal Security Products, security camera update $854.66, compliant DVR security equipment $3,288.00; Farmers Elevator Co., janitor supply $179.87; Corey Flatten, reimburse keys made $4.25; Goodwill of the Great Plains, shred services $47.75; Image Learning, license renewal $7,075.00;

[IMPREST: Bridgewater/Emery School, high school track fee $175.00; Capital One, janitor supply $20.78, high school supply $2.77, elementary supply $5.96, awards night supply $60.60; CorTrust, vo-ag supply $435.81, Sanborn Central FFA leadership lodging $1,755.33, prom meal supply $110.76, FFA thank yous/gas $105.50, FFA advisor meals $71.27; The Floral Shop, eighth grade graduation flowers $141.25; Hanson High School, high school track fee $200.00; Tim McCain, state track meal money $26.00; The Muddy Cup, elementary field trip simulation rent $468.13; Paragon Ridge Consortium, assessed fee $333.33; Parkston High School, high school track fee $100.00; Sanborn Central School, state track meal money $588.00];

K&D Busing, half of busing golf/rack $844.26; Tim McCain, gas $20.00; McLeods, election supply $52.90, checks $195.90; Menards, grass seed $559.92, janitor supply $219.49, bus barn supply $21.98; Mid-Dakota Technologies, May tech support $175.00; Nationwide, surety bond $100.00, public official bond $175.00; Richard Olsen, tech supplies $57.25; Petty Cash, postage $12.87; Platte-Geddes School, 50 percent 4B region golf $124.98; Premier Equipment, mower service $817.26; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Quill, business office supply $55.79, ink $111.56; Ramkota Hotel, state track rooms $1,302.00; Riverside Technologies, 25 high school chromebooks $8,425.00, five high school 440 hp laptops $3,840.00, five high school 450 hp laptops $3,840.00; Sanborn Central Foodservice, lunch supervision food May $169.60; Sanborn Weekly Journal, library renewal $45.00, board proceedings $132.27, legal notice $26.20; Santel Communications, phone/fax $230.43; School Administrators of South Dakota, 2024-25 membership – Vermeulen $763.00, 2024-25 membership – Bechen $349.00; School Mate, student planners $132.00; SFM, work comp $9,826.56; Sherwin Williams, paint $752.39; Sun Gold Sports, medals $62.50; Supreme, elementary supply $80.60; Tessiers Inc., HVAC service gym $2,645.85; United States Postal Service, stamped envelopes $1,646.85; University of Sioux Falls, specialist tuition $12,450.00; Mark VanOverschelde, postage $62.15; Todd Welch, Sanborn Central FFA leadership gas $45.00; Woonsocket School, shared services $107,878.39; Woony Foods, vo ag appreciation breakfast $76.49; Hannah Ziebarth, mentor kickoff/academy mileage and meals $132.78.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business Solutions, copier lease $1,011.83; State of South Dakota, energy efficiency loan payment $8,320.00; Woonsocket School, 50 percent shared uniforms $5,254.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – James Valley Education Co-op, psych service $2,603.00, physical therapy services $3,733.00, occupational therapy services $5,503.00, administrative services $6,851.00; SFM, work comp $409.44; USD Center for Disabilities, evaluation $1,500.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $65.10; Darrington Water Conditioning, May SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $323.59;

[IMPREST: CorTrust, supply $795.72];

Performance Foodservice, food $1,120.40, supply $17.30.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve supplemental budget resolution #1 to 2023-2024 budget. General Fund: ESSER III learning loss elementary online lessons $2,141.67; elementary equipment $2,500.00; middle school salaries $31,640.00; ESSER III learning loss middle school online lessons $2,141.67; ESSER III learning loss high school online lessons $2,141.66; guidance salary $1,670.00; buses fuel $15,000.00; volleyball salary $3,000.00; golf girls salary $1,400.00; sports driving salaries $2,700.00; district wide travel bus service $4,600.00; chorus/band travel $910.00; vo ag travel $2,300.00; district wide co-curricular salary $3,000.00, travel $3,000.00. Means of Finance General Fund surplus cash: $78,145.00. Capital Outlay Fund: ESSER II middle school 471 computer equipment $2,374.00, 541 computer equipment $1,833.00; ESSER II high school 471 computer equipment $32,295.00; library books $900.00; Debt service prin light loan $8,320.00; football field $37,800.00; boys track shared uniforms $2,030.00; girls track shared uniforms $2,030.00; volleyball shared uniforms $550.00; co-curricular shared cheer uniforms $670.00. Means of Finance Capital Outlay surplus cash: $88,802.00. Special Education Fund: payments to co-op administrative costs $2,210.00. Means of Finance Special Education Fund surplus cash: $2,210.00. Food Service Fund: salaries $8,300.00, food $4,760.00, milk/fruit/vegetable $12,000.00, 542 equipment $31,500.00. Means of Finance Food Service surplus cash: $56,560.00. Enterprise Fund: salaries $820.00. Means of Finance Enterprise Fund surplus cash: $820.00.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Since the school year has finished, Lonny, Jean, Kelsey, Leah, and Megan are all helping beautify the school and are working ahead of schedule.

• Report cards have been mailed out to all high school students. Middle school and elementary students had already received theirs.

• All of the school’s air filters have been replaced by DDC.

• School buses are all being washed and proper maintenance is being performed in preparation for bus inspections in late July.

• Susan Farrell-Poncelet is doing an internship with Vermeulen and Flatten over the summer for her grad school classes.

• Flatten attended a training on strategic planning for school districts at the University of Sioux Falls.

• Vermeulen and Flatten have planned the professional development for the school year. The district is focusing on in-person professional development.

Mrs. Vermeulen’s Report:

• Elementary students are invited to attend a STEAM enrichment activity at the school on June 12th. There is also a literacy enrichment activity scheduled for July.

Discussion Items:

• The Board set a July board date, discussed football field progress (more seeding will be done), and talked about attendance for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota convention. Mr. Flatten discussed a proposed change in the high school grading scale to help students become eligible for dual credit opportunities.

• The Sanborn Central School Board election will take place June 18th at the school in the library/middle school lab. Voters will use the front entrance.

• Sweep Accounts will protect the school district funds that are above the federal insurance up to $250,000 per entity.

Old Business:

Preliminary Budget for the 2024-2025 school year. Discussed pay increases and expenditures.

New Business:

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the hiring of Michael Schmitz as a summer strength coordinator at the flat rate of $3,000.00 (This rate will be split between Woonsocket School District, Wessington Springs School District and Sanborn Central School District).

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the hiring of Leah Brunette as a summer painter at a rate of $16.00 hour for the 2023-24 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the CTE Collaboration contract between Huron School District, Wolsey-Wessington School District, Hitchcock-Tulare School District and Sanborn Central School District.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the 2024-2025 parent/student handbook as amended, with any future changes to be discussed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the rate of pay for school board election workers as $25.00 for election school training plus mileage and $150.00 for Election Day plus mileage per individual.

Motion not needed to transfer funds from General Fund to Enterprise Fund.

Motion not needed to transfer funds from General Fund to Food Service Fund.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the declaration and removal of surplus electronic devices.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the contract with Mid-Dakota Technologies at a rate of $2,100.00 for the 2024-2025 school year.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve prepayment of $20,000 of LP, $3,000.00 unleaded gasoline, and $2,000.00 road diesel with Brooks Oil Company, payable in June 2024.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to go into Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) for personnel items with possible motions to follow at 8:28 p.m. Regular session resumed at 9:36 p.m.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve a one-time bonus of $1,500.00 for eligible Administration and Certified staff, and a one-time bonus of $1,250.00 for eligible Classified staff.

The next scheduled regular board meeting to be held on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 9:40 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

