Published June 21, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 8:57 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Paul Larson was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the May 21 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

Judy Fredrichs and Crystal Page were present for discussion on the proposed ordinance 2024-15.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,979,051.95

Register of Deeds $10,889.00

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

May payroll before Deductions

Commissioners $6,465.24

Auditor $9,555.29

Treasurer $9,732.08

States Attorney $7,798.22

Courthouse $4,757.51

Assessor $9,966.16

Register of Deeds $9,628.12

Sheriff $19,963.16

Public Welfare $1,847.88

Ambulance $1,990.33

Extension Office $2,771.14

Weed $4,282.36

Drainage $322.95

Planning and Zoning $193.77

Road and Bridge $56,065.51

E-911 $202.95

Emergency Management $750.40

Sobriety Testing $202.95

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,604.79

AFLAC, Insurance $2,003.94

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,130.50

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $2,499.59

BEAM, Insurance $332.80

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $470.40

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $18,470.28

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11,448.96

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

911iNet 5 – 911, Radios $1,440.00

A-OX Welding, Supplies $109.32

Artesian American Legion, Memorial Day Contribution $50.00

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.34

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – E. Gonzales – Ramirez $95.00

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $21,967.50

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – J. Knox $2,520.00

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $1,651.86

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $107.72

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Weigand – M. English $3,465.00

Department of Revenue, Monthly Remittance $75,331.04

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw – M. Warren $165.00

ES&S, Election Supplies $2,896.10

Express 2, Fuel $102.18

Express Stop, Fuel $39.98

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $1,264.27

Forestburg Well Company, Utilities $200.00

KO’s Pro Service, Supplies $1,190.58

Konexus Inc., Alert Sense Notifications $3,500.00

Letcher American Legion, Memorial Day Contribution $50.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $58.68

Menards, Supplies $99.53

Mitchell Clinic LTD, Medical – R. Coleman $312.00

Napa Central, Supplies $147.22

Office Peeps, Supplies $21.98

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee April ‘24 $411.02

Premier Equipment, Repairs $529.80

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $340.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,132.17

South Dakota Municipal League, Conferences $115.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $148.00

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, Insurance $441.70

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $705.71

TC Enterprises, Supplies $791.28

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,227.98

Two Way Solutions Inc., Repairs $54.98

Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice, USPAP – Appraiser Course $350.00

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Woonsocket American Legion, Memorial Day Contribution $50.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $51.17

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Highway workers are working on mowing and spraying ditches. Pavement markings on 413th Avenue were discussed. The county will not put full markings down until the road is chip sealed, but highway tabs will be applied in the meantime. Highway budget for 2025 was discussed. The work proposal for the bridge ready design was signed by Chairman Ebersdorfer that was approved at the last meeting on May 21st.

WEED BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter weed board. Weeds within the county were discussed. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to move forward with the enforcement to spray the NW quarter of 107-61-4. Motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared to reconvene as board of commissioners.

CANVASS

The Board of Commissioners convened as the Election Canvassing Board. The board canvassed the votes from the June 4, 2024, Primary Election. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to accept the canvass. Motion carried. Voter turnout for Sanborn County was four percent.

Due to the low turnout of voters in Sanborn County, the entire primary election will be selected as part of the post-election audit. The audit will take place on June 20th. Results from the audit will be presented to the board at the July 2nd meeting.

Chairman Ebersdorfer declared to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

JAMIE MILLER, CUSTODIAN

Miller was present along with Bill Long from Weathercraft Roofing. There was discussion regarding the courthouse roof and the current roof status. The roof is about 35 years old. Long had sample products for his proposal for applying a new roof on the courthouse. With the cost of the replacement, the board is looking to budget for 2025, in addition to the bidding process. Following discussion with Long, and his recommendation to move quicker with the process, the board will re-evaluate to determine if this is a project that needs to be completed prior to the winter months due to potential water leaking.

EQUALIZATION

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Amy Miiller, DOE Administrative Assistant, presented a variance for Richard Moe and Roger Moe. By recommendation from Planning & Zoning board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the variance as presented for Lot 1 of Brooks Addition NE/4 22-105-61. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to approve the following resolution 2024-16 presented on behalf of Richard Moe and Roger Moe. Motion carried.

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT 1 OF BROOKS ADDITION IN THE NE ¼ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 22, T 105 N, R 61 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved, and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 7th day of June, 2024.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on June 7, 2024, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the following resolution 2024-17 presented on behalf of Richard Moe and Roger Moe. Motion carried.

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT 1 OF ZWART ADDITION IN THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 23, T 105 N, R 61 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved, and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 7th day of June, 2024.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on June 7, 2024, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to approve the following resolution 2024-18 presented on behalf of Robert Jr. and Jane Hetland. Motion carried.

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of HETLAND TRACT 1, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 3, T 107 N, R 59 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved, and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 7th day of June, 2024.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on June 7, 2024, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

DISTRICT III AGREEMENT

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter the agreement with Planning & Development District III for January 1 through December 31, 2025. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Miner County dispatch agreement was presented to the board. The board will have further discussion about the agreement at a later date. Legislation was passed that will increase the amount of 911 funding that the counties will be receiving, effective July 1. Before committing the full amount to be forwarded to Miner County, the board would like to see what the actual amount will be that Sanborn County will be receiving. Sheriff Fridley and Deputy Starzman were also present for dispatch discussion.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter executive session at 12:09 p.m. for personnel matters. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 12:24 p.m.

Ebersdorfer exited the meeting at 12:25 p.m. Vice-Chairman S. Larson took over the meeting.

Planning and Zoning Board Minutes from June 3 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 12:39 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

