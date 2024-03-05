By: admin

Published March 5, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

This team of Blackhawks won two Region 5 games to earn a trip to the SoDak 16. Pictured in the bleachers in Parkston after their win against the Trojans are, back row, left to right: Assistant Coaches Jordan VonEye and Trey Weber; third row: Sam Baruth, Landon Jensen, McCoy Schulz, Eli White and Grant Edwards; second row: Assistant Coach Spens Schlicht, Evan Easton, Parker Ettswold, Payton Uecker and Bryce Larson; front row: Managers Aiden Krueger and Kobie Schley, Trey Moody, Jeff Boschee, Cody Slykhuis, Keaton Fridley and Head Coach Tate Deinert. Photo courtesy of TAG Photography.

It was going to take two upsets on their opponents’ home courts for the Blackhawks to earn a trip to the SoDak 16, but they did not back down from the challenge laid before them and brought home two Region Tournament victories to land their spot in the SoDak 16.

The first obstacle was traveling to Platte on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to take on Platte-Geddes. The SCW Blackhawks overpowered the Black Panthers by outscoring them 26-17 in the second half and brought home their first Region 5 Tournament win with a 48-43 victory.

Next up was a rematch with the Parkston Trojans, who the Blackhawks had lost to earlier in the season by an 11-point deficit. The SCW boys shocked the Trojans with a response for anything the Parkston boys threw at them, and the Blackhawks rallied in the second half to keep their lead and never look back, winning the game 75-66 and earning a trip to the SoDak 16.

Leading the way for the Blackhawks was Boschee with a stellar performance, scoring 33 points, including his 1,000th career point that was announced and celebrated at the end of the game.

The Blackhawks went into the SoDak 16 seeded as number 16, which brought them up against the number one seed, Sioux Falls Christian. They played Tuesday night, March 5, in Hartford. Results will be printed in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

