Published March 1, 2024

For his senior project requirement, Carter Hitchcock put on a science fair for eighth through 11th grade Sanborn Central students on Feb. 23 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors were given tickets, and were instructed to vote for their favorite project after they had visited all of the stations. Projects included how runoff impacts farming, how different types of therapy help people, testing the effectiveness of different hair heat protectants, and how a photoelectric sensor will help detect combine fires.

Hitchcock chose to put on a science fair for his senior project because he is pursuing a career as a science teacher. He has been preparing for several months by preparing the project guidelines, coordinating with students and teachers, and gathering materials such as the presentation boards. He stated the most challenging part of the project was making sure the students were on track with the timeline he provided for them and ultimately making sure the projects got done on time. He does feel like the project was a success as the presenters seemed to enjoy their projects and there were lots of visitors who came and found the projects interesting.

