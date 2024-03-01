Woonsocket volunteers build beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace

By Randy Northrup, Santel Sales and Marketing Manager

By:
Published March 1, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

It was a beautiful, sunny and 70-degree day in Woonsocket for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build to provide beds for children in need.  

This community bed build event was made possible by the arrival of the Woonsocket CTE class and their instructor, Darin Schmiedt, the Santel and Tech Solutions staff and the SHP crew. Santel Communications sponsored the costs of the bed build and the event, which started with a lunch served at about 11:30 a.m., followed by photos taken, instruction from SHP,  a prayer and then the bed build at 12:30 p.m. By about 3:30 p.m., they were putting the SHP brand on the 21 beds that were produced. They were also able to prep another dozen for future completion.      

Barbara Lorenz, SD-Huron Chapter President along with her husband, the delivery and construction coordinator, organized the crew to make a difference in children’s lives by providing beds for those who do not have a bed to sleep in. If you have anyone from 7 to 17 that does not have a bed to sleep in, you can go to https://shpbeds.org/apply/.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 25, 2024 February 26, 2024 February 27, 2024 February 28, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 March 2, 2024
    March 3, 2024 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 March 9, 2024
    March 10, 2024 March 11, 2024 March 12, 2024 March 13, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 15, 2024 March 16, 2024
    March 17, 2024 March 18, 2024 March 19, 2024 March 20, 2024 March 21, 2024 March 22, 2024 March 23, 2024
    March 24, 2024 March 25, 2024 March 26, 2024 March 27, 2024 March 28, 2024 March 29, 2024 March 30, 2024
    March 31, 2024 April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 April 3, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 5, 2024 April 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 