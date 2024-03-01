By: admin

Published March 1, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

It was a beautiful, sunny and 70-degree day in Woonsocket for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build to provide beds for children in need.

This community bed build event was made possible by the arrival of the Woonsocket CTE class and their instructor, Darin Schmiedt, the Santel and Tech Solutions staff and the SHP crew. Santel Communications sponsored the costs of the bed build and the event, which started with a lunch served at about 11:30 a.m., followed by photos taken, instruction from SHP, a prayer and then the bed build at 12:30 p.m. By about 3:30 p.m., they were putting the SHP brand on the 21 beds that were produced. They were also able to prep another dozen for future completion.

Barbara Lorenz, SD-Huron Chapter President along with her husband, the delivery and construction coordinator, organized the crew to make a difference in children’s lives by providing beds for those who do not have a bed to sleep in. If you have anyone from 7 to 17 that does not have a bed to sleep in, you can go to https://shpbeds.org/apply/.

