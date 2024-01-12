By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., with Jeff Ebersdorfer, Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson present. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

This being the annual reorganization of the Board of County Commissioners, the county auditor called for nominations for chairman of the board. Gary Blindauer nominated Jeff Ebersdorfer. Motion by Paul Larson, seconded by Gary Blindauer that nominations cease. Motion carried. Jeff Ebersdorfer will be chairman. Ebersdorfer called for nominations for vice-chairman. Paul Larson nominated Steve Larson. Motion by Paul Larson, seconded by Duane Peterson, that nominations cease. Motion carried. Steve Larson will be the vice-chairman.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to sign resolution #2024-1.

Sanborn County Weight Limit Enforcement Resolution

WHEREAS, seasonal climatic changes can be detrimental to county highways, and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners, desires to protect existing Sanborn County Highways, ultimately saving the tax dollars and,

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners, desire the enforcement of weight limitations and speed limits on Sanborn County roads and bridges as set forth and posted by the Sanborn County Highway Superintendent.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED: That the South Dakota Highway Patrol be and hereby is authorized and requested to enforce weight limitations and speed limits on Sanborn County roads and bridges.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the penalty for the violation of the load restrictions shall be as set forth in SDCL 32-22-55.

Vote of Sanborn County Commissioners: AYE:5, NAY:0

Dated January 2, 2024, at Woonsocket, South Dakota

ATTEST:

Kami Moody,

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman of Sanborn

County Board of

Commissioners

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to approve the five township applications for the Rural Access Infrastructure Plan. Motion carried. The Rural Access Infrastructure Plan is a State Funded Grant program, to help townships with the cost of replacing failing structures on township roads:

Benedict Township – $69,000;

Benedict Township – $58,000;

Benedict Township – $31,258;

Ravenna Township – $28,700;

Warren Township – $28,767.40.

APPOINTMENTS AND FEES

Chairman Ebersdorfer made the following appointments: Mental Health Board/Drug – Alcohol Board, Paul Larson; District III: Jeff Ebersdorfer; 4-H Advisory Board: Steve Larson; Sanborn County Rural Development: Jeff Ebersdorfer; County Planner: Penny Farris and Tami Ziebart; Economic Development Board: Duane Peterson; South Dakota Housing Authority Board: Jeff Ebersdorfer; Drainage Board: Gary Blindauer and Paul Larson; Planning and Zoning: Duane Peterson; Emergency Management Director: Josh Starzman. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the appointments. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, that the following places be designated for holding chattel mortgage sales in Sanborn County for 2024: Front Door of Courthouse, City of Woonsocket; Between Block Four and Five, Original Plat, Town of Letcher; The public street on the north side of the Cortrust Bank, City of Artesian. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to designate Cortrust Bank of Artesian, First National Bank South Dakota, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, SD Public Funds Investment Trust (FIT), as Legal Depositories and the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the legal newspaper. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve expenses for County Commissioners, County Officials, and County Employees to attend all scheduled meetings pertaining to County Business for 2024; to set mileage ($0.51 per mile) and meals ($6, $14, $20) at State Rates; to pay bills at each meeting; to establish a cost of $3,000.00 for County burial or Cremation plus $0.75 per mile within the State; and to declare old iron, used bridge planks, old culverts, used tires and old parts as surplus with maximum value of $1,000. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to set the commissioners’ salary at $8,250 annually, plus insurance, no mileage; to set the hourly wage for extra part-time help for the Register of Deed, Treasurer, Auditor, Sheriff’s Office and Janitor at the wage of $17.50; to set the wages for meetings of planning & zoning and drainage at the rate of $60, no mileage; set the wage of election workers at $200 plus mileage per day and to pay $35 plus mileage for school of instruction, if attended and $20 per hour, plus mileage for post-election audit workers; and to pay $50 per month for cell phone usage to Deputy Sheriff and Highway Superintendent. Motion carried.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to use the state bid list for county purchases. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to establish four (4) or less voting precincts. Motion carried.

Precincts will be as follows:

Precinct #1: Afton, Floyd, Benedict, Oneida, Artesian City, Diana, Union, Ravenna – Artesian Community Center;

Precinct #2: Butler, Letcher, Letcher City, Logan, and Elliott – Letcher Community Center;

Precinct #4: Jackson, Twin Lake, Woonsocket Township, Silver Creek Township, Woonsocket City Ward 2 – Woonsocket Community Center;

Precinct #5: Woonsocket City Wards 1 and 3, Warren Township – Woonsocket Community Center;

By agreement of the board, the annual meeting with towns and townships will be on February 6 at 1:00 p.m. at the 4-H Building.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, that the Register of Deeds will submit the money collected in that office each month to the treasurer by the 20th of the following month and the Sheriff by the 15th. Motion carried.

REPORTS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $2,479,337.65

Register of Deeds $6,944.50

SALARIES AND WAGES

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the following salaries for staff for the year 2024. Motion carried.

Salaries including the insurance incentive are as follows:

Tom Fridley, Sheriff, Annually $66,560.00

Josh Starzman, Deputy Sheriff, Annually $51,792.00

Josh Starzman, Emergency Management, Annually $7,100.00

Mike Salathe, Deputy Sheriff, Annually $48,256.00

Naomi Terkildsen, Secretary, Annually $41,600.00

Jeff Larson, States Attorney, Annually $55,765.00

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, Annually $55,120.00

Karen Krueger, Treasurer, Annually $59,135.00

Kami Moody, Auditor, Annually $59,135.00

Abby Mathis, Deputy Auditor and Treasurer, Annually $41,080.00

Lynn Brueske, Register of Deeds, Annually $59,135.00

Jodi Schrank, Deputy Register of Deeds, Annually $41,080.00

Steve Larson, Commissioner, Annually $8,250.00

Gary Blindauer, Commissioner, Annually $8,250.00

Paul Larson, Commissioner, Annually, $8,250.00

Jeff Ebersdorfer, Commissioner, Annually $8,250.00

Duane Peterson, Commissioner, Annually $8,250.00

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, Annually $61,006.00

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, Annually $53,830.00

Jamie Miller, Janitor, Annually $42,640.00

Tami Ziebart, Deputy Director of Equalization, Hourly $19.00

Amy Miiller, Clerk, Hourly $19.00

Sherryl Rankin, Secretary, Hourly $18.25

Brian Pearson, Highway, Hourly $26.52

Heath Larson, Highway, Hourly $20.93

Alan Larson Jr., Highway, Hourly $20.93

James Gorter, Highway, Hourly $20.50

Richard Miller, Highway, Hourly $20.50

Stuart Christian, Highway, Hourly $20.50

Cole Johnson, Highway, Hourly $20.00

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 10:36 a.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Kami Moody Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

