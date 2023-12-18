By: admin

Published December 29, 2023, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, SeanGromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the December 4th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on a letter received from Davison Rural Water. The letter stated that as of January 1st, 2024, the monthly minimum will increase from $750.00 to $1,185.00 and the water rate will increase from $5.55 to $6.05 per thousand gallons. Discussion was held on the increases, and they will discuss more at the next board meeting on the increase the Town of Letcher will have to make. Discussion was held on the water increase letter from Davison Rural Water. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to increase water rates as of February 15th billing. Meier will be sending a letter out with the water bills in January stating the new increases. Update: Meier brought the letter to the meeting that will be mailed out in the water bills in January.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the update from American Legal. They plan to have the ordinances finished by the beginning of January.

The ice skating rink has been set up. Now the water just needs to freeze.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Quill – $853.70 – Supplies – Community Center and Office, Angie Meier – $39.28 – Reimbursement for sign purchased for ballpark, South Dakota Municipal League – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources – $150.00 – Water Dues, Santel Communications – $237.20 – Utilities – Office Phone – $30.30, Office – Internet – $80.50, Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Lift Station – Phone – $46.23, Runnings – $201.97 – Grounds – Supplies, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, Mitchell Concrete – $135.52 – Rock for back of snow plow, Davison Rural Water – $3,053.25 – Water Used, Maguire Iron – $2,251.13 – Water Tower Cleaning/Repairs, Dawson Construction – $543.37 – Streets – Blading, Buckshots – $53.69 – Grounds – Fuel.

The next board meeting will be held on January 8th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on December 29, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $28.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.