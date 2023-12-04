By: admin

Published December 29, 2023, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the November 20th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on a letter received from Davison Rural Water. The letter stated that as of January 1st, 2024, the monthly minimum will increase from $750.00 to $1,185.00 and the water rate will increase from $5.55 to $6.05 per thousand gallons. Discussion was held on the increases, and they will discuss more at the next board meeting on the increase the Town of Letcher will have to make.

Gromer has installed street signs where the town was missing signs. He is missing signs for Dakota St. Meier will call Lyle Signs to have them make these two signs.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water increase letter from Davison Rural Water. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to increase water rates as of February 15th billing. Meier will be sending a letter out with the water bills in January stating the new increases.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Hoffman Digging – $375.00 – Digging up manholes for a sewer issue, Menards – $61.44 – Grounds – parts, NorthWestern – $1,208.62 – Utilities – Electric: Street Lights – $637.39, Water Valve – $10.46, Ball Park – $81.41, Water Plant – $116.67, Rossy Park – $23.36, Community Center – $205.78, Lagoon – $15.00, Lift Station – $118.55, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources – $60.00 – Water Dues, Angie Meier – $510.32 – Finance Officer – Wages, Ed Hoffman – $554.60 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Faye Blindauer – $187.92 – Wages – Custodian, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance Worker, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Wages – Meter Reader, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,422.29 – Health Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on December 18th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on December 29, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $25.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.