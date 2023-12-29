By: admin

Published December 29, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on December 11th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, Sarah Jensen, Chris Brockevelt (via Zoom), and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on November 13, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the November 2023 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $922,794.84; Add receipts: Taxes $176,830.32; Interest $7,192.01; Admissions $20.24; Other local $801.17; State $120,499; Federal $3,039.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,231,176.58; less disbursements $219,952.13; Cash balance: $1,011,224.45; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,011,224.45.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,695,596.59; Add receipts: Taxes $242,804.05; Other local $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,938,400.64; less disbursements $22,055.81; Cash balance: $1,916,344.83; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,916,344.83.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $518,766.58; Add receipts: Taxes $138,218.21; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $656,984.79; less disbursements $40,390.59; Cash balance: $616,594.20; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $616,594.20.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $32,565.87; Add receipts: Interest $40.85; Adult receipts $20.00; Pupil receipts $14,102.96; Other local $565.47; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $11,185.35; Total to be accounted for: $58,480.50; less disbursements $27,088.82; Cash balance: $31,391.68; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $31,391.68.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $49,685.12; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts $12,241.15; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $61,926.27; less disbursements $27,259.28; Cash balance: $34,666.99; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $34,666.99.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $27,985.49; Add receipts: Interest $34.38; Pupil activities $2,028.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $30,047.87; less disbursements $1,741.94; Fund balance: $28,305.93.

Salaries and benefits for the month of November 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $172,923.76

Special Education: $39,333.50

Food Service: $10,988.18

Enterprise #53: $25,789.20

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, CYLINDER LEASE – SHOP CLASS $54.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, PAPER – PHONE BATTERY – SUPPLIES $2,508.54

AT&T, CELL PHONE $21.07

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, BATTERIES (8) $573.06

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, THERMOSTAT REPAIR $540.28

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $3,324.00

BSN SPORTS, BASKETBALL SCOREBOOKS $48.00

CHS, PROPANE – PRE-K BUILDING $100.00

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMEN, KLUDT, SHELTON & BURNS LLP, LEGAL FEES $317.45

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $84.40

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE BALLAST – ADDED LIGHT SWITCH $604.43

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, LATE FEE $356.81

EDDY, TYSON, WRESTLING PRACTICE MILEAGE $216.24

EXPRESS 2, GAS $267.27

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, ESPORTS EQUIPMENT $546.36

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., VOLLEYBALL PADS $947.88

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $614.23

[IMPREST FUND:

CASTLEWOOD SCHOOL, ORAL INTERP FEE $68.72

HIGHER POWER SPORTS, INC., DISTRACTED DRIVER PRESENTATION $250.00

JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN, ORAL INTERP FEE $119.76

REGION V HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL, HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL $55.00

REGION V JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC FESTIVAL, JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC FESTIVAL $70.00

US POST OFFICE, STAMPS $396.00

TOTAL MUSIC FESTIVAL – ORAL INTERP IMPREST CLAIMS: $959.48]

J.W PEPPER & SON INC., VOCAL MUSIC $176.99

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,477.57

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – VAN $60.88

KROHMER PLUMBING, LABOR AND REPAIR – TOILET/CIRCULATOR PUMP/LINE $361.20

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

LOCAL LUMBER, SHOP SUPPLIES $868.48

MACK METAL SALES, WEIGHT ROOM SUPPLIES $129.64

MENARDS, SUPPLIES $610.75

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL, VOLLEYBALL REGIONS $109.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $1,582.32

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $10.95

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $61.50

QUILL CORPORATION, PAPER $249.90

RON’S LOCKSMITH, REPAIR BOYS LOCKER ROOM LOCK $247.50

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $188.03

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICES $189.88

SCHOLASTIC, ELEMENTARY BOOKS $101.40

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, STATE NURSE SERVICES $506.67

SPORTBOARDZ, RECORD UPDATES $66.75

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $438.88

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL AND SUPPLIES $292.82

Fund Total: $36,990.56

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

MAGIC MURALS, WALL MURALS $3,244.33

MAKE IT MINE DESIGNS, VAN DECALS $2,258.00

PUSH-PEDAL-PULL, DUMBBELLS $2,386.20

Fund Total: $8,923.98

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $19.98

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $551.99

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL – MILEAGE $330.48

Fund Total: $902.45

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $28.78

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $830.01

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICES $46.23

WHITE, BOBBI, CPR TRAINING $42.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $300.08

Fund Total: $1,247.10

Checking Account Total: $48,064.09

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $49.02

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $332.80

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $32.83

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $575.54

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $374.90

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $8,143.78

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $2,333.94

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $1,234.97

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $9.30

Fund Total: $13,087.08

Checking Account Total: $13,087.08

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

ACT, ACT TEST (12) $621.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BAND TRIP – ORCHESTRA TICKET $84.00

KOHLMEYER, DANIELLE, REIMBURSE – NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY SUPPLIES $80.33

MENARDS, FRESHMAN SHOP PROJECT $374.66

Fund Total: $1,159.99

Checking Account Total: $1,159.99

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Mr. Weber updated that the football co-op was discussed. Mr. Weber updated the wall murals that were recently purchased will be put up over Christmas break.

Mr. Bruce updated that the lunch program is going well. Another beef will be picked up this week. Mr. Bruce also updated that there was an issue with one of Foreman’s route buses, but it has since been resolved and the bus routes are back to normal.

Mrs. King updated that she has two new IEPs and two new 504 plans. Child counts are due to the state, and there are 39 IEPs to report.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the E-Sports team competed in their first games and saw great success.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the students are participating in “One book, one school” where all students are reading the same book. Families are encouraged to be involved and can read the book together. They have had a really great turnout. Mrs. Jensen updated that they have completed the fall semester flight school and have started doing assessments. The data will be compiled and shared once complete. Mrs. Jensen updated that there will be various Christmas activities happening during the last few weeks of school before Christmas break.

Chris Brockevelt from Koch-Hazard Architects joined via Zoom to give an update on the CTE Building project.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the Back to School Plan for 2023-24 school year. (NOTE: The plan needs to be approved and updated every six months.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, to approve first semester extra instruction stipends, in the amount of $500.00, for Mitch Korbel and Tracey Steele. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approves to hire Ella Peake as Elementary full-time SPED aid for $15 per hour ($11,475 for the rest of 2023-24 school year). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve to hire Bella Fry as full-time (half SPED aid and half Birth-to-4 preschool teacher) for $15 per hour. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the budgeted operating transfer of $50,000 from the General Fund to Fund #53 (Pre-K and Driver’s Ed Fund). Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved to move the regular January meeting to 5:00 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the December 11, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 9:14 p.m. on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

