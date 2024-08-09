By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 16, at 8:58 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Absent was Paul Larson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the July 2 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

Clarence Wurtz and Dennis Baade were present with concerns and a repair timeline for the washed-out road on 241st Street, southeast of Baade’s home. FEMA reimbursement dollars can be obtained if the proper paperwork is done prior to repairing the road. The Highway department is moving forward with the necessary documentation to make that happen and will work diligently to get the road repaired upon FEMA’s approval to do so.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills; Motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,660.12

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $85,943.77

A-OX Welding, Supplies $49.38

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $133.02

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services $12,152.50

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – J. Knox $1,944.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $312.22

Certified Languages, Interpreter $41.25

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees – R. Coleman $340.50

CNH – Productivity Plus – Titan M., Supplies $2,403.82

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw- A. Olson $40.00

Excavating Experts, Bridge Demo & Ditching $13,300.00

Kibble Equipment LLC, Supplies $18.24

KO’S Pro Service, Supplies $18.08

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $602.67

Office Peeps, Supplies $105.61

Premier Equipment, Repairs $7,152.61

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $17.39

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,147.35

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, 2024 County Convention $600.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $1,253.35

TC Enterprises, Supplies $339.61

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $4,110.47

Thompson Reuters-West, Law Books – Subscription $1,161.78

Waste Management, Utilities $229.92

Woony Foods, Supplies $76.57

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. There are a few other culverts on county roads that are being watched as the water starts to recede to ensure that they are still moving water efficiently.

COURTHOUSE BUILDING ROOF REPAIR – BID OPENING

All bids were opened for the Roof repair for the Courthouse. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to award the winning bid to J&P Roofing Systems Inc for the cost of $64,423.00. Motion carried.

J&P Roofing Systems Inc. – $64,423.00

The Roofing and Construction Co. – $109,423.98

Weather Craft Company – $75,404

Bolt Companies – $102,145.00

Veteran Roofing LLC – $85,454.54

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter executive session at 10:50 a.m. for legal counsel advice as authorized in SDCL 1-25-2(3). Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 12:00 p.m.

BUDGET

The compiled budget requests were provided to the board, followed by discussion.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 1:23 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

