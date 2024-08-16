By: admin

Published August 16, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Absent was Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the July 16 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,702,321.31

Register of Deeds $2,189.00

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,465.25

Auditor $9,357.06

Treasurer $9,704.10

States Attorney $7,798.38

Courthouse $4,621.99

Assessor $9,327.45

Register of Deeds $9,565.10

Sheriff $19,882.94

Public Welfare $1,847.88

Ambulance $2,196.24

Extension Office $3,991.58

Weed $4,188.35

Drainage $322.95

Road and Bridge $43,572.91

E-911 $202.98

Emergency Management $750.40

Sobriety Testing $203.02

First National Bank, Tax Liability $21,603.38

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $543.85

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $24,734.37

AFLAC, Insurance $2,004.38

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,252.44

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,011.00

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,776.15

BEAM, Insurance $325.54

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $470.40

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

Artesian Fire Department, Fire Insurance $6,512.26

Carthage Fire Department, Fire Insurance $576.61

Letcher Fire Department, Fire Insurance $7,182.59

T&C Fire Department, Fire Insurance $10,756.78

Department of Defense, Ammunition $136.82

First National Bank Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

A-OX Welding, Supplies $48.30

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $972.61

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $407.12

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee $270.00

Brian Baldwin, EMT Training $150.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $1,530.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $162.99

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $22,354.64

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $5,380.00

Brule County Sheriff’s Office, Jail Fees $1,152.00

Butler, Supplies $1,393.09

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $302.68

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $102.92

CNH – Productivity Plus – Titan M., Supplies $3,499.76

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees $945.00

Tonya Dorris, Blood Draw $160.00

ES&S, Election Supplies $155.20

Environmental Systems Research, Services and Fees $460.00

Express 2, Fuel $299.18

Express Stop, Fuel $36.18

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $1,237.50

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $809.05

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $252.06

KO’s Pro Service, Oil Change $111.05

Marvie Larson, Mowing $900.00

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Prisoner Medication $81.90

Menards, Supplies $157.33

Napa Central, Supplies $579.80

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $164.48

Office Peeps, Supplies $119.51

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee March ‘23 $779.13

Petty Cash, Supplies $102.00

Premier Equipment, Supplies $71.60

Quadient Leasing USA INC., Stamp Machine Lease $616.74

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $8.69

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,212.61

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $66.00

Sign Solutions, Supplies $1,272.84

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $74,745.90

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $211.01

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $2,622.49

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Ink $960.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $98.00

WW Tire Service, Supplies $3,939.56

Xcel Energy, Utilities $48.09

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson to approve the work order from Brosz Engineering to move forward with the hydrologic and hydraulic study that is needed to continue with the repair on 241st Street. Motion carried.

TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the temporary malt beverage license, at no charge, for the Forestburg Melon Festival to be held on August 17. Motion carried.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to approve the following resolution 2024-24 presented on behalf of Jim and Julie Davis. Motion carried.

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of DAVIS OUTLOT 6, A SUBDIVISION OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 19, T 107 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 6th day of August, 2024.

/s/ Steve Larson

Vice-Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does herby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on August 6, 2024, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson to approve the following resolution 2024-25 presented on behalf of Dakota Agrow and Tom Ogle. Motion carried.

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT R-2-A, A SUBDIVISION OF LOT R-2 OF RAILROAD FIRST ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, LYING IN THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 21, T 107 N, R 62 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 6th day of August, 2024.

/s/ Steve Larson

Vice-Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on August 6, 2024, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

RESOLUTION #2024-23 –

DECLARATION OF DRAINAGE DITCH JURISDICTION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to sign Resolution 2024-23, to provide clarification on who has jurisdiction on waterways outside of Sanborn County lines. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, there is some confusion regarding the authority of Sanborn County either through a “drainage commission,” or through the Sanborn County Commissioners, that allow Sanborn County authorities to exercise control over certain drainage ditches existing in Jerauld County. Minutes from a Jerauld County Commissioner meeting in September of 1920, refer to Jerauld County instructing Sanborn County to take full charge of a petition for a drainage ditch that was to have affected both Counties, and

WHEREAS, both Counties may have similar, old references, suggesting that some ditches in Jerauld County may be governed by Sanborn County, and

WHEREAS, the legality and practicality of such an agreement would seem to be tenuous,

NOW BE IT RESOLVED THAT Sanborn County through its County Commission, a drainage commission, or any other sovereign power of Sanborn County, has no authority or power to make determinations or binding decisions or any matters of drainage in Jerauld County, no matter where such drainage exists. All such issues arising from drainage in Jerauld County shall be determined according to the laws of the State of South Dakota.

Vote of Board of Commissioners: Aye 4, Nay 0

Passed and enacted this 6th day of August 2024.

/s/ Steve Larson,

Vice-Chairman

Sanborn County Board of

Commissioners

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from July 10 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Planning & Zoning minutes from August 5 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Auditor Moody informed the board that Legislative Audit is present at the courthouse to audit calendar years 2022 and 2023.

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 10:43 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Steve Larson

Vice-Chairman of the

Board,

Sanborn County

