Published March 19, 2024

On Saturday, March 9, the Town & Country Fire Department along with members from the Redfield Fire Department, performed an acquired structure burn training. The goal of the day was to develop tactics relevant to small rural fire departments. Transitional fire attack is a type of firefighting tactic widely used across Europe. In the morning, the group watched a training video from a Swedish fire instructor and discussed how and when to use the technique. Afterwards, the knowledge was used on a real fire, and members were able to experience firsthand the pros and cons. By learning new tactics and modifying them to meet their needs, it gives the department more options on the job. The house that was used for the training was donated by the owners for fire department use and was located in Woonsocket’s city limits.

On Tuesday, March 12, the Town & Country Fire Department responded to a small fire in a tree belt east of Woonsocket. The Alpena Fire Department was initially called for mutual aid because of a report of vehicles on fire, but they were turned around before they arrived. This was the second fire in as many days. Officials are preparing for a busy grass fire season and urge everyone to use caution with the dry conditions.

