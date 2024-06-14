By: admin

Published June 14, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2024, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Brandon Goergen, and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the April Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the April Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills; motion carried:

T&T Fencing $1,272.27 Cemetery

TC Enterprises $85.59 Shop

Santel Communications $1,087.36 Phone/Internet (Two Months)

Sanborn Weekly Journal $382.83 Publishing

Richard Jensen $740.22 Mileage/Classes

Register of Deeds $30.50 New Lots

Pullman Well Drilling $12,635.42 Pump

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Milbank Winwater $63.10 Water

Menards $105.65 Shop

Runnings Supply $636.93 Shop

Hawkins $40.00 Water

C&B Operations $4,380.80 Shop

Express 2 $499.39 Shop

Carquest of Mitchell $49.27 Shop

Benders $902.00 Sewer

MC&R Pools $1,079.80 Pool

Aramark $174.24 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $7,821.70 Utilities (Two Months)

KO’s Pro Service $28.49 Shop

South Dakota Retirement $1,672.32 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $3,756.87 Payroll Tax

Department of Revenue $222.95 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

The community garden had its groundbreaking ceremony. Rian Boschee reported that seven out of the 15 spots are occupied.

Darin Kilcoin reported that the 4-H received $650.00 for the can recycling. They will continue to take care of the project.

The council discussed the recent report from the code enforcement officer. They recommend focusing on the properties that are not being occupied and the ongoing issue with cars.

The city wide cleanup day is the 16th with free dump all month.

John Ames is working on getting a quote for the roof of the building.

The Council discussed the streets.

NEW BUSINESS

Arin Boschee, having been elected to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward I for two years.

Elliott Ohlrogge, having been elected to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward I for one year.

Darin Kilcoin, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward II for two years.

Brandon Goergen, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward III for two years.

Richard Reider, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Mayor for two years.

Mayor Reider announced the following person heretofore appointed to their respective offices without being required to re-qualify as follows: City Attorney, Christian Ellendorf; Finance Officer, Tara Weber; Cemetery Sexton, Marc Olson; Librarian, Tracey Steele; Water, Sewer, Streets and Maintenance, Richard Jensen and John Ames; Dumpground Caretaker, Richard Jensen; Official Newspaper, Sanborn Weekly Journal; Official Depository, First National Bank of Omaha and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

Nominations were held for President of the Council. Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee to nominate Joel Rassel. With no other nominations, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to cast a unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Nominations were held for Vice President of the Council. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos to nominate Darin Kilcoin. With no other nominations, motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to cast a unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Mayor Reider presented the committee appointments.

The council discussed the upcoming Fourth of July water festival. A tree will be planted in conjunction with the celebration of life for John Baysinger for his contributions serving on the council.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the transfer of Liquor License from Skeeters to the community center for the Alumni Banquet. Motion carried.

The Council approved the closing of Dumont Ave for the street dance that is being held by Skeeters. Skeeters will be responsible for all set up and clean up.

Tom Fridley was on hand to discuss homecoming festivities. Discussion was held on what should be allowed and what would be considered vandalism. It was suggested that other communities have made signs to put in yards that are ok with the kids doing things such as toilet paper, forking, watermelons, etc. Discussion will continue to be had.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following Malt Beverage renewals: Express Stop, Express 2, Woony Foods and The Muddy Cup. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:22 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

SEAL

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

Published once on June 13, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $56.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.