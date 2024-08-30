By: admin

Published August 30, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2024, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Brandon Goergen and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the July Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the July Financial Statement. Motion carried.

WASTE MANAGEMENT $6,626.68 GARBAGE

VESTIS $177.72 SHOP

TC ENTERPRISES $136.33 WATER

TITAN MACHINERY $712.86 SHOP

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL $461.04 PUBLISHING

SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF RURAL WATER $445.00 MEMBERSHIP

SHERWIN WILLIAMS $451.22 DEPOT

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS $1,092.66 PHONE/COMPUTER

RUNNINGS $39.96 SHOP

PUBLIC HEALTH LAB $28.00 WATER

ONE CALL $38.08 SHOP

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY $4,912.38 UTILITIES

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTING $51.82 WATER

KO’S PRO SERVICE $141.74 SHOP

MITCHELL CONCRETE $1,202.12 STREETS

MENARDS $1,295.22 SHOP

HAWKINS $6,228.86 WATER/POOL

EXPRESS 2 $721.63 SHOP

EXPRESS STOP $899.66 SHOP

CARQUEST OF MITCHELL $98.99 SHOP

CREATIVEWEB $480.00 PARKS

CHESTERMAN $388.24 POOL

CLARK PAVING $20,114.50 STREETS

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK $1,240.00 PARKS

JASON AALBERS $124.80 MILEAGE

AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS $1,818.86 PARKS

SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT PLAN $1,672.32 JULY

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA $5,476.51 PAYROLL TAX

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $210.08 SALES TAX

South Dakota Department of Agriculture AND Natural Resources $300.00 MEMBERSHIP

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION $25,380.00 PARKS/STREETS

DAKOTA PUMP $6,346.81 LIFT STATIONS

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed a quote from Sherwin-Williams for the roof. The complete roof was $42,840.00, and the TWO flats were $20,280.00. The Council decided to get quotes for a pitched roof.

The Council discussed lake safety. Signs have been ordered.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos to approve:

RESOLUTION AND ORDER VACATING CERTAIN STREETS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA .

As prepared by:

Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

PO Box 189

Howard, SD 57349

605-772-4488

A RESOLUTION AND ORDER VACATING CERTAIN STREETS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA.

WHEREAS, a Petition has been filed with the City Council of the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, pursuant to SDCL 9-45-7, requesting the closing of the following described streets lying between:

Block Eight (8) and Block Nine (9), and Block Ten (10), all in Dunn’s addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota.

WHEREAS, public notice of the filing of said Petition, together with the time and place of the hearing thereon, has been given for the time and in the manner provided, pursuant to SDCL 9-45-8, by publication for two successive weeks;

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Woonsocket has met for the purpose of considering such action on the 8th day of April, 2024, and having considered said matter and having heard the evidence and the testimony of the parties interested therein, and no one appearing in opposition;

WHEREAS, it appears to be in the best interest of the public, and it appears that the public will be better served by the vacating of the within described streets;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the public interest will be better served by the vacating of said streets, and the public convenience and necessity wil be better served by said vacating;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the above-described streets are hereby vacated and closed subject to the right of appeal in such case made and provided.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said streets are vacated, that this Resolution and Order shall be published as required by law, and that upon the expiration of twenty (20) days after its publication, the vacating of said streets shall be complete without further proceedings.

The foregoing Resolution was moved by Council Member Arin Boschee and seconded by Council Member Derek Foos, and upon roll call, all Council Members voted “aye.”

Dated this 12th day of August 2024.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

City of Woonsocket

ATTEST:

Tara Weber

City Finance Officer

The Council set a public hearing for the purpose of vacating alleys between Block Eight (8), Block Nine (9), and Block Ten (10), all in Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota for September 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve $17,644.74 for Liability Insurance Quote. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the campground add for Glacial Lakes and Prairies in the amount of $210.00. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the Audit.

The Council discussed the 2025 Budget.

The Council discussed an application that was submitted for a liquor license. A Public hearing was set for September 9, 2024, at 7:15 p.m.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

SEAL:

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

Published once on August 29, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $70.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.