The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on September 9, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, and Todd Olinger. Becca Grassel and Rikki Ohlrogge were absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, Darin Schmiedt, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on August 12, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the August 2024 financial report as follows: Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $970,192.94: Add receipts: Taxes $2,036.81; Interest $5,513.74; Other local $0.00; State $133,162.00; Federal $17,749.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,128,654.49; less disbursements, $66,020.79; Cash balance: $1,062,633.70; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $110,715.50; plus accounts receivable $17,219.36; Fund Balance: $969,137.56.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $2,732,681.93; Add receipts: Taxes $623.93; Interest $4,007.29; Other local $125.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $2,737,438.15; less disbursements $260,050.39; Cash balance: $2,477,387.76; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $2,477,387.76.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $549,905.10; Add receipts: Taxes $373.55; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $550,278.65; less disbursements $2,805.29; Cash balance: $547,473.36; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $41,238.96; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $506,234.40.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $55,258.67; Add receipts: Interest $73.37; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,153.27; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $65,485.31; less disbursements $1,834.66; Cash balance: $63,650.65; Less contracts/accounts payable $10,394.20; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $53,256.45.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $39,538.39; Add receipts: Student Tuition $20,495.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $60,033.39; less disbursements $17,581.35; Cash balance: $42,452.04; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,154.77; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $34,297.27.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $28,744.63; Add receipts: Interest $35.40; Pupil activities $444.00; Other local $43.25; Total to be accounted for: $29,267.28; less disbursements $1,368.00; Fund balance $27,899.28.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $148,744.26

Special Education: $42,010.18

Food Service: $10,394.20

Enterprise #53: $23,940.25

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. The school is waiting to receive one more property and liability insurance quote.

Mr. Weber updated that Ty Ziebart and Todd Olinger and John and Sarah Olinger donated beef to the school lunch program. The Board would like to extend a big thank you for their generous contributions! Mr. Weber went over the Strategic Planning which was discussed back in June. Goals have been set and administration will be updating the Board on progress throughout the year. Mr. Weber updated that he had discussions with all high school classes regarding homecoming week and being respectful. Mr. Weber stated that the high school students would be participating in the Class Wars on Wednesday night with pizza being provided by the Woonsocket Boosters.

Mr. Rodriguez reported that attendance has been good for the first few weeks of school. Mr. Rodriguez updated that the school had started using a new behavior tracking app.

Mrs. Jensen updated that some students had artwork displayed at the South Dakota State Fair. Their work was submitted last year by Mrs. Jackson. Mrs. Jensen updated that students will be using FastBridge again this year. Students will begin group work after conferences. Flu shot clinic will be put on by Horizon on October 9th.

Mrs. King updated that OT needs have been scheduled and started.

Mr. Bruce updated that the bus routes are going well. Mr. Bruce also updated that the kitchen is running very smoothly, and they are very appreciative of the beef donations that have been received.

Mr. Schmiedt gave an update to the Board on the Agriculture program. In Ag I, he has 21 students, Ag II (Mechanics) – four students, Ag III (Construction) – 11 students, Ag IV – 17 students, Ag Business – 18 students. Mr. Schmiedt stated that there are currently 25 FFA members but a few more may join before their first meeting, which is October 1st. Mr. Schmiedt is taking some students to De Smet on September 12th for land judging.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Eternal Security Products, LLC to add two access doors with Key Fobs for $7,821.66. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved RFP #18 in the amount of $9,889.76 for an Electrical Turn on Switch terminal (goes with Emergency Shut off switch) in the new CTE addition. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved to authorize resolution #2025-1 tax levy request to the county auditor:

AG – $1.197/$1,000 of valuation;

OO – $2.679/$1,000 of valuation;

OTH – $5.544/$1,000 of valuation;

General Fund Opt-Out – $0;

Special Education – $1.488/$1,000 of valuation;

Capital Outlay – $800,000.00;

Bond Redemption – $0.

Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved 2024-25 Woonsocket School Strategic Plan. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 7:15 p.m. – in at 7:23 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the September 9, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 7:23 p.m. on a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on September 19, 2024