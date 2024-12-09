By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2024, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen, Darin Kilcoin and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the November minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Hawkins $30.00 Water

Express Stop $112.50 Shop

Runnings $59.97 Shop

Register of Deeds $30.50 Lots

Public Health Lab $112.00 Water

NorthWestern Energy $2,048.57 Utilities

Menards $150.20 Shop

McLeods $47.78 General

Glacial Lakes & Prairies $870.00 Membership

Fastenal $209.38 Shop

Express 2 $175.58 Shop

Dakota Pump $4,569.33 Lift Station

Dakota Feed & Grain $60.26 Parks

Carquest of Mitchell $99.72 Shop

Agtegra $230.00 Shop

Maguire Iron $45,000.00 Water Tower

Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources $650.00 Membership

A-Ox Welding $435.72 Shop

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,449.00 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $3,365.57 Payroll Tax

DMC Wear Parts $893.66 Streets

Department of Revenue $304.79 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed the code enforcement officer.

The Council discussed having an employee Christmas party.

NEW BUSINESS

The council discussed a water main break by the new water tower. Richard Jensen reported that they had to hire Zach Scott to fix the break.

The council discussed a donation that was made to the City on behalf of Tim Roti in the amount of $80,000.00.

Weber informed the council of the members that are up for election this year. Ward I – Elliott Ohlrogge – two-year term; Ward II – Joel Rassel – two-year term; Ward III – Derek Foos – two-year term. The election will be held on April 8th at the community center.

Scott Alexander asked if he could put down some earnest money for a lot at the new addition. The council rejected the offer at this time.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

