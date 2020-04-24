On Saturday, April 18, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rollover accident east of Letcher. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, treated and released. The driver was cited for passing in an intersection. Names of those involved and any other information could not be provided at this time.
