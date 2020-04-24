By: admin

Over the weekend, the T&C Fire District from Woonsocket reported to two grass fires in the county. The first was on Saturday afternoon at the Josh Larson farm north of Woonsocket, and the second was on Sunday afternoon at the Pat Mentele farm, also north of Woonsocket. Both farms are along Highway 37 on the way to Huron. Both fires were controlled burns that got out of control and burned some grass and old trees. The fire at the Mentele farm got close to a shed on their farm, but that building, and all others, were saved from any damage.

