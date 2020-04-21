Town and Country Fire District offers birthday greetings

Published April 21, 2020, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured above is Carson Miller who recently had a birthday and was treated with members of the T & C Fire District coming to his house in a fire truck and gear and singing Happy Birthday to him. The Fire District is offering this service during the months of April and May.

During the social distancing due to COVID-19, the T&C Fire District in Woonsocket has offered to help people celebrate birthdays in their district area, which includes Woonsocket and Forestburg and their rural areas. They have been promoting this as a treat for children to help celebrate their birthdays during this health crisis, but most recently, Gay Swenson, who is definitely over 18, was also honored with a couple fire trucks with sirens blaring coming by her home and fire fighters singing her Happy Birthday over the radio.

