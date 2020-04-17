Neighborhood garden helps fight boredom

Published April 17, 2020

Some members of a neighborhood on the north side of Woonsocket worked together to plant a garden on Friday afternoon. Brandon Goergen recently purchased the home that was previously owned by Sally Krueger and is next door to his mother’s house. Also living on that same block are Darin Schmiedt and his three children and Janet Hinker. As the days of social distancing have started to add up without a near end in sight, the Schmiedt kids have been trying to find things to occupy their time.  According to Rayna Goergen, they told her they were bored and wanted something to do, so she said, “Let’s plant a garden.”

Brandon Goergen was kind enough to give up a portion of his backyard and to purchase all kinds of seeds to be planted in their neighborhood garden. The purchased seeds included asparagus, onions, celery, radishes, green beans, lettuce, kohlrabi, sweet corn, peas, and cucumbers. They also planted potatoes. 

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

 

