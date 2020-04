By: admin

Published April 17, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Tuesday, April 7, the Woonsocket Fire Department was called out to the Dan Diede residence southeast of Woonsocket. According to witnesses on the scene, the family was burning trash, and the fire escaped the fire barrel, setting a shelter belt of dead trees on fire. The fire was contained rather quickly with no damage to property.

