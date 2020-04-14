By: admin

Published April 14, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

As of Monday afternoon, April 13, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sanborn County. This number will likely rise in the coming weeks, but as long as everyone follows the guidelines of the South Dakota State Department of Health (DOH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), most cases should recover. Everyone must do their part in being smart and diligent with social distancing and self-isolation in order to keep the number from spiking too quickly or rising too fast.

