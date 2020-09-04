By: admin

Published September 4, 2020, in Area News

6B Seed and Supplies held a Customer Appreciation BBQ this past week, celebrating almost two years of providing agricultural service through a family-owned business. Around 50 people enjoyed a homegrown burger/brat meal. The customers had the opportunity to tour the store and register for door prizes and many of the attendees toured the test plots.

This locally-owned business is located at the fifth generation family farm on the original homestead northeast of Alpena. 6B Seed and Supplies began as an idea several years ago and began to materialize in the summer of 2018. As part of this dream, an older building on the original homestead was refurbished, a building that 50 years ago served as a shop for tractor and engine repairs, welding and tooling on the farm. Portions of the building are almost 100 years old. The physical store is a product of love, sweat, a lot of dust and hands, big and small, as many hours went into sorting, removing and hauling of old iron, metal, parts and gadgets that have outlived their useful life on the farm today.

Today, you will find three generations involved in the daily operations of Baruth Farms and 6B Seed and Supplies. 6B represents the sixth generation on the family farm, the involvement of the six Baruth children and a goal to help your farming operation be successful today and for the next generation of farmers and livestock producers.

6B Seed & Supplies offers a full line of seed, feed and livestock supplies. To give the producers the option to choose what works best for their operation, 6B works with a variety of seed dealers including REA Hybrids, Legend Seeds, Mustang Seeds, and Dakota’s Best Seed. They offer Hubbard Feed as well as other feed products. They also carry Iron Ranch Manufacturing products including calf shelters, wind breaks, free standing panels and much more. You will find information about their offerings from their website http://www.6bseedandsupplies.com/, as well as a blog post under “Filter Free Farmhouse.”

6B Seed and Supplies is owned and operated by Rob and Melissa Baruth and Corey and Lisa Baruth. Rob and Corey grew up on the family farm and continue to actively farm. Today, the farming operation consists of row and cover crops, cow/calf and feeder cattle.

