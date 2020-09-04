Alpena business open house held

Submitted by Paula Linke

By:
Published September 4, 2020, in Area News

6B Seed and Supplies held a Customer Appreciation BBQ this past week, celebrating almost two years of providing agricultural service through a family-owned business. Around 50 people enjoyed a homegrown burger/brat meal. The customers had the opportunity to tour the store and register for door prizes and many of the attendees toured the test plots.

This locally-owned business is located at the fifth generation family farm on the original homestead northeast of Alpena. 6B Seed and Supplies began as an idea several years ago and began to materialize in the summer of 2018. As part of this dream, an older building on the original homestead was refurbished, a building that 50 years ago served as a shop for tractor and engine repairs, welding and tooling on the farm. Portions of the building are almost 100 years old. The physical store is a product of love, sweat, a lot of dust and hands, big and small, as many hours went into sorting, removing and hauling of old iron, metal, parts and gadgets that have outlived their useful life on the farm today.

Today, you will find three generations involved in the daily operations of Baruth Farms and 6B Seed and Supplies.  6B represents the sixth generation on the family farm, the involvement of the six Baruth children and a goal to help your farming operation be successful today and for the next generation of farmers and livestock producers. 

6B Seed & Supplies offers a full line of seed, feed and livestock supplies. To give the producers the option to choose what works best for their operation, 6B works with a variety of seed dealers including REA Hybrids, Legend Seeds, Mustang Seeds, and Dakota’s Best Seed. They offer Hubbard Feed as well as other feed products. They also carry Iron Ranch Manufacturing products including calf shelters, wind breaks, free standing panels and much more. You will find information about their offerings from their website http://www.6bseedandsupplies.com/, as well as a blog post under “Filter Free Farmhouse.”

6B Seed and Supplies is owned and operated by Rob and Melissa Baruth and Corey and Lisa Baruth. Rob and Corey grew up on the family farm and continue to actively farm.  Today, the farming operation consists of row and cover crops, cow/calf and feeder cattle.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 7, 2020, 6:25 am
    Cloudy
    53°F
    real feel: 53°F
    humidity: 80%
    wind speed: 4 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020
    September 6, 2020 September 7, 2020 September 8, 2020 September 9, 2020 September 10, 2020 September 11, 2020 September 12, 2020
    September 13, 2020 September 14, 2020 September 15, 2020 September 16, 2020 September 17, 2020 September 18, 2020 September 19, 2020
    September 20, 2020 September 21, 2020 September 22, 2020 September 23, 2020 September 24, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 26, 2020
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 