Published May 29, 2020, in Obituaries

Ardis Faye Meyer, 84, passed away May 19, 2020, at home in Hill City.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, at the Hill City Cemetery.

Ardis was born Aug. 18, 1935, in New York Mills, Minn., to Martin and Rosena Thompson. Ardis married Duane Meyer on June 1, 1952. They had five children: Carol (Delbert) Maxfield family, Delores (James) Hansen, Janell (Steve) Quenzer, Tamie (Shawn) Zinda, and Dean Meyer (Wendy Hedge).

She is survived by her four children and families, Janell’s family, and her friend, Terry Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane; and her daughter, Janell.