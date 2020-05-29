Verda Rhoads

Huron

By:
Published May 29, 2020, in Obituaries

Verda Rhoads, 99, of Huron, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Avantara-Huron.

A private family prayer and interment at Bonney Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.

Verda Fern Dubro was born June 26, 1920, to August J. and Nettie M. (Lorenz) Dubro on their farm in the Esmond area. She was raised and educated in the Esmond area and graduated from Carthage High School. Verda obtained her teaching certificate at Wessington Springs Junior College. She also attended and graduated from Chicago Evangelical Institute. She returned to South Dakota and taught in rural schools throughout Beadle, Kingsbury, and Sanborn Counties until her marriage.

Verda married Vincent Rhoads Nov. 3, 1956, and they farmed together for 30 years, successfully building and growing Rhoads Dairy for 21 years. They adopted and raised two children, Karel and Verletta Rae, and were active in many church and school activities as a family.

Verda is survived by her husband of 63 years, Vincent; daughter, Verletta Rae (Dr. Ed Montoya);  one grandson; two great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Kathy Dubro; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Verda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Karel; two infant daughters and two infant sons; sisters, Viola (Rev. Ozro) Traub, Nina (Glen) Crandall and Myrtle Dubro (A.A.) Anderson; brother, Calvin Dubro; parents-in-law, Ralph M. and Pearl S. Rhoads; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ralph A. (LouNelle) Rhoads, Francis (Violet) Rhoads and Vernon (Rhoda) Rhoads.

