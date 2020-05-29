Harley Jamison

Published May 29, 2020, in Obituaries

Harley Gale Jamison, 72, of Volga, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. 

A graveside celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m. at the Arlington City Cemetery in Arlington.  Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 

Harley was born April 23, 1948, in Mitchell to Harland and Sylva (Pence) Jamison of Letcher. Harley attended his 12 years of school at Letcher Public School. He participated in many activities including sports, music, and theatre. He was active in his church and community. After graduating from high school, Harley headed off to South Dakota State University in Brookings, but he dropped out of college and enlisted in the Army in 1969. On his 28th day in Vietnam, Harley was injured when several soldiers jumped out of a helicopter and one stepped on a mine. Harley was hit with shrapnel on the left side of his face and body and was left with partial hearing loss. After some time in an Army hospital, he was dismissed but elected to stay overseas versus coming home on furlough. Harley was honorably discharged in October. He returned to SDSU to continue his education.

After finishing college, Harley became the manager of Jamison’s Clothing in Arlington. After closing the clothing store, Harley became a rural mail carrier, first in Arlington and then in Estelline.

Harley and Sharon Rowbotham Josephsen married in June of 1986. After their retirements, both Harley and Sharon went to real estate school and became realtors.

Harley is survived by his wife, Sharon, and her children, Shawna Heck of Mitchell and Eric Josephson of Sioux Falls; three step-grandchildren; a sister, Gretchen Strombeck (Perry) of Rapid City; several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families; and three sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harland and Sylva Jamison; three brothers, Maurice, Bob, and Bill Jamison; and a niece, Sandy (Jamison) Lewis.

