Patricia Van Walleghen

Letcher

By:
Published June 12, 2020, in Obituaries

Patricia K. Van Walleghen, 82, of Letcher, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home under hospice care. 

Funeral services were held Monday, June 8, at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation was held on Sunday, June 7, at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. 

Patricia K. Van Walleghen, daughter of Clayton and Lillian (Hetland) Digerness, was born July 31, 1937, in Mitchell.  She attended Leet School in Elliot Township, Letcher, and graduated from Letcher High School in 1955.  She then attended Augustana College, graduating with a BA in Commercial and a minor in English in 1959.

On August 9, 1959, she was united in marriage with Merlin Van Walleghen at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Letcher. To this union, three children were born, Paula, Todd and Troy.

Patricia student taught in Fedora. She was then a teacher in Forestburg and Letcher. She was then hired at Letcher as a business manager and continued to teach business classes as well as kindergarten.  Patricia enjoyed water skiing and playing golf.

She was active in her church in Letcher, playing the organ and serving as treasurer for many years. She was also the head of the funeral committee.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband; Merlin Van Walleghen of Letcher;  two children, Paula (Tom) Minnaert of North Plains, Ore. and Todd (Kim) Van Walleghen of Letcher; five grandchildren; a sister, Joan Hinrichs of Marshall, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Van Walleghen, and her parents.

