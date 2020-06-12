By: admin

Published June 12, 2020

Lloyd Steichen, 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence in Sioux Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Lloyd was born Sept. 10, 1945, in Woonsocket to Elmer and Dorothy (Hinker) Steichen.

Lloyd graduated from Woonsocket High School. He then attended college at Dakota Wesleyan University from 1965-1966, following, he pursued a bachelor’s at the National College in Business and graduated with an accounting degree in 1969. Lloyd was also a member of the South Dakota National Guard from 1963 to 1980.

Lloyd was married to Ruth Skells on June 17, 1978, in Woonsocket. Lloyd worked as an auditor for Sioux Falls, a state auditor for South Dakota, and was a night auditor for various hotels throughout his life. Besides work he loved watching sports, and his various cats he had throughout the years.

Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Anne (Robert) Peterson of Sioux Falls; one granddaughter; brother, Dean (Marilyn) Steichen of San Francisco, Calif.; sisters, Connie (Willis) Hill of Gillette, Wyo. and Linda Hoff of Los Angeles, Calf.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Steichen; parents, Elmer and Dorothy Steichen; and sisters, Elaine Steichen and Carol Luna.