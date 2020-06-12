Lloyd Steichen

Sioux Falls

By:
Published June 12, 2020, in Obituaries

Lloyd Steichen, 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence in Sioux Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Lloyd was born Sept. 10, 1945, in Woonsocket to Elmer and Dorothy (Hinker) Steichen.

Lloyd graduated from Woonsocket High School. He then attended college at Dakota Wesleyan University from 1965-1966, following, he pursued a bachelor’s at the National College in Business and graduated with an accounting degree in 1969. Lloyd was also a member of the South Dakota National Guard from 1963 to 1980.

Lloyd was married to Ruth Skells on June 17, 1978, in Woonsocket. Lloyd worked as an auditor for Sioux Falls, a state auditor for South Dakota, and was a night auditor for various hotels throughout his life. Besides work he loved watching sports, and his various cats he had throughout the years.

Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Anne (Robert) Peterson of Sioux Falls; one granddaughter; brother, Dean (Marilyn) Steichen of San Francisco, Calif.; sisters, Connie (Willis) Hill of Gillette, Wyo. and Linda Hoff of Los Angeles, Calf.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Steichen; parents, Elmer and Dorothy Steichen; and sisters, Elaine Steichen and Carol Luna.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 12, 2020, 10:48 pm
    Cloudy
    73°F
    real feel: 73°F
    humidity: 75%
    wind speed: 4 mph ENE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020
    June 7, 2020 June 8, 2020 June 9, 2020 June 10, 2020 June 11, 2020 June 12, 2020 June 13, 2020
    June 14, 2020 June 15, 2020 June 16, 2020 June 17, 2020 June 18, 2020 June 19, 2020 June 20, 2020
    June 21, 2020 June 22, 2020 June 23, 2020 June 24, 2020 June 25, 2020 June 26, 2020 June 27, 2020
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 