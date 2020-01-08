By: admin

Published February 21, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on January 8, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present were Tom Fridley, Kim Fridley and Melanie Pollard.

The minutes of the December 4, 2019, meeting were read; motion to approve by King, seconded by Effling; motion carried.

Financial reports were read; motion to approve by King, seconded by Effling; motion carried

The following vouchers were presented for the month; motion to approve by King, seconded by Effling; motion carried:

DAWSON CONSTRUCTION INC. $310.00

DAWSON CONSTRUCTION INC. $1,083.04

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES $50.00

FARMERS ELEVATOR $60.56

Internal Revenue Service $450.94

JIM FRIDLEY $1,224.00

KURT’S REPAIR $405.66

CANDACE DANEK $110.82

KURT EFFLING $73.88

MOLLY EBERSDORFER $461.75

TOM FRIDLEY $277.37

TOM FRIDLEY $129.29

TRAVIS KING $110.82

PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT $409.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL $48.37

SANITATION FUND/CORTRUST $145.04

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $121.93

SOUTH DAKOTA MUNICIPAL LEAGUE $168.87

United States Department of Agriculture $1,116.00

XCEL ENERGY $1,061.77

Old Business:

Streets – flooding during the past spring was discussed.

Lagoon – in good condition.

Sewer/Garbage – reviewed and discussed delinquent bills.

Nuisance properties within city limits were discussed – Abandoned vehicles and vehicles not licensed.

Discussion was held on amending the Ordinance regarding having chickens in city limits.

New Business:

Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to increase garbage pickup 10 percent. Motion carried.

Election date notice – April 14, 2020 – Travis King’s three-year term is up for re-election.

Motion by King, seconded by Effling to have Dakota Pump, repair and maintain the lift station; motion carried.

Regular town board meetings will be held the second Wednesday of each month at the Artesian Community Center.

Regular depository is CorTrust Bank, Artesian, S.D.

Official publication designated as the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Regular meeting attendance – $40.00 per meeting.

Finance Officer Salary – $700.00 per month.

Maintenance/Snow removal – $18.00 per hour.

Sewer wage – $18.00 per hour.

Mileage – $0.485 per mile.

$50.00 per hour tractor/wages snow removal.

Lawn mowing – $50.00 per hour.

Motion to approve all by King, seconded by Effling; motion carried.

There being no further business, motion by King to end the meeting, seconded by Effling; motion carried.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for February 12, 2020, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

Published once at the approximate cost of $36.25.