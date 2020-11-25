By: admin

Published November 25, 2020, in Obituaries

Beverly Jean Wire, 89 of Mitchell, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Firesteel Health Center.

A private family service is being arranged with Will Funeral Chapel. The family will have a Celebration of Life for Bev at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.

Beverly Jean Peer was born on Feb. 3, 1931, in Artesian to Lucille Gaston and John Wayne Peer. She spent her childhood in the Artesian/Fedora area. On May 24, 1947, she married Donald “Bud” Wire in Pipestone, Minn. They started their life together on the farm in Fedora, where Bev was known as “Toni” the hired man. To this union five children were born. Around 1960 the family sold the farm and relocated to Mitchell due to Bud’s health issues.

Once the kids were of school age, she started employment with Lakeview Vet Clinic. Bev also worked at Firesteel Health Center for over 15 years and other part time jobs. She remained at Lakeview for over 35 years.

Beverly was compassionate. She enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash, rose bushes and weeping willows, shopping, snickers bars, Coca-Cola, fried chicken on Sundays, fudge at Christmas, and chocolate pudding, to name a few. She loved her family, friends, her dachshunds, and the holidays.

She is survived by two sons, Laverne “Dick” (Carol) Wire of Madison and Ronald “Butch” (Mary) Wire of Pierre; a daughter, Colleen (Robert) Bouman of White River; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Warren Peer of Artesian; and a sister, Donna Glanzer of Wolsey.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Bud” Wire; twin sons, David Preston Wire and Daniel Paul Wire; her parents, Lucille and John Wayne Peer; sisters, Norma Heidinger and Vera May; and a brother, Laverne Peer.