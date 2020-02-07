Blood drive planned in Woonsocket

By:
Published February 7, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Did you know that only five percent of the population donates to meet 100 percent of the patient blood needs? Misconceptions are a big reason why more people don’t donate blood, but new donors are always in high demand.

“It’s surprising to hear the reasons why many people think they can’t donate, and most often it’s due to outdated or misunderstood information,” said Donor Recruitment Manager, Travis Dressler. “We encourage anyone who thinks they can’t donate blood to give us a call and find out more. With every donation, we can save up to three lives. Think of the impact we can have if more people were willing and able to give!”

While much more goes in to qualifying a donor to safely give blood, there are many common instances when people assume they can’t give blood but generally is not disqualifying. Some of these include taking medication including blood pressure, cholesterol, or anti-depressants, traveling outside the U.S., getting a tattoo or piercing or having a history of cancer.

Potential donors are encouraged to call Vitalant to find out if they are eligible to donate blood. The next opportunity to give will be Friday, Feb. 14 at the Woonsocket Community Center from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Carrie Howard at 770-8997 or Mariah Jost at 351-9593 to make an appointment or call Vitalant at 877-25-VITAL for more information.

To save time, donors can now complete their Fast Track Health History Questionaire online the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org/health or via the Vitalant mobile app. To donate blood, volunteers must be at least 16 years old (16- and 17-year-old donors need a minor donor permit which is available at the blood drive or online) and be in good health.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 10, 2020, 5:13 am
    Clear
    17°F
    real feel: 6°F
    humidity: 90%
    wind speed: 9 mph S
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 26, 2020 January 27, 2020 January 28, 2020 January 29, 2020 January 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2020
    February 2, 2020 February 3, 2020 February 4, 2020 February 5, 2020 February 6, 2020 February 7, 2020 February 8, 2020
    February 9, 2020 February 10, 2020 February 11, 2020 February 12, 2020 February 13, 2020 February 14, 2020 February 15, 2020
    February 16, 2020 February 17, 2020 February 18, 2020 February 19, 2020 February 20, 2020 February 21, 2020 February 22, 2020
    February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 February 26, 2020 February 27, 2020 February 28, 2020 February 29, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 