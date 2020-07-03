By: admin

Published July 3, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

TEMPE, ARIZ. – Wrap Technologies, Inc., an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department is the first agency in the state of South Dakota to purchase the BolaWrap remote restraint device. Currently, more than 150 law enforcement agencies across 37 states in the US are carrying BolaWrap devices.

“The BolaWrap is a tool that will assist law enforcement in doing their jobs smarter and safer,” said Sheriff Tom Fridley of Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department. “It will help us end a situation peacefully without having to use a higher level of force that may hurt someone.”

Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer of Wrap technologies added, “We are excited to see agencies in new states adopt the BolaWrap onto their duty belt. With states opening, we are seeing increased sales and training activity, and I believe other cities and counties will follow Sheriff Fridley’s leadership in working toward a safer end to police encounters.”

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the company, please visit www.wraptechnologies.com.