Woonsocket Community Library reopening

By:
Published July 3, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Library is scheduled to reopen Monday, July 6.

The following are guidelines for reopening:

1) All patrons must enter through the main entrance of the school. Please stop and use the hand sanitizer before proceeding into the building.

2) The first hour of the library being opened will be assigned for patrons 60 years and older: Mondays 1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesdays 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays 10:30-11:30 a.m.

3) Eight patrons at a time will be allowed in the library.

4) Students will be allowed to take AR tests in the library.

5) When the library is full, a sign will be placed on the outside of the door.  Please wait on the assigned marked spots in the commons until it is time for you to enter.

6) All patrons will exit through the library door.

7) Curbside pickup will still be available.

8) Wearing a mask is encouraged, if possible.

9) The only donations being accepted at this time are ink cartridges; books and magazines are not being accepted right now.

10) The library will be cleaned and sanitized every morning before opening.

