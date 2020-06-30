Rhode Island family visits their sister city

By:
Published June 30, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

A family from Woonsocket, R.I. stopped to see their sister city on Tuesday afternoon last week. Pictured are members of the Judson family from left to right: Sarah, Abigail, Genevieve, Nathaniel, Caroline and their father, Kevin.

On Tuesday afternoon last week, the newspaper office had some very unexpected but incredibly welcomed guests. The Judson family from Woonsocket, R.I., made a point of traveling through Woonsocket, S.D., when they made their itinerary and route for their family vacation this year.

The family’s original plans for their summer vacation were to visit France, but the COVID-19 pandemic required a change to those plans. When the patriarch of the family, Kevin Judson, was tasked with planning a new vacation, he thought about what his father had told him many times when he was younger. His father had traveled to every state in the country, except Florida, and he had stated that the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota were his favorite part of the country. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

