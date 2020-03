By: admin

Published March 13, 2020

On Feb. 21, the Sanborn Central Booster Club treated the PreK-12 grade students and staff to a special dinner.

The theme of the dinner was “I Hate Winter.” Students were served walking tacos, hot dogs, and cookies.

The Booster Club sponsored the cost of the meal. The students and staff enjoyed the special meal.

