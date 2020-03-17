By: admin

Published March 17, 2020

As the Sanborn Weekly Journal hit the newsstands last week, the first few confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus were reported to the public. Since that time, there have been seven more cases confirmed in the state for a total of 10 confirmed cases at press time. Due to the rapid spread of the virus, Governor Noem declared a state of emergency and asked schools to close in the state, including the private schools, so this week could be spent cleaning and disinfecting everything to stop the spread of the illness. Colleges and technical schools all over the state also closed campuses for an extra week of spring break or taking care of classes online.

With the closure of schools came the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for all events where over 50 people may congregate to be cancelled or postponed to a later date. Thus, all school activities were cancelled for the week, and most community activities were cancelled, including some church services. People have been asked to stay home and only leave when necessary. Going to and from work has been deemed fine, but the CDC advises everyone to take proper precautions and wash their hands thoroughly and often and to disinfect their work area as much as possible.

