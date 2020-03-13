Woonsocket American Legion annual poker tournament held

By:
Published March 13, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket American Legion had a fun night at their fifth Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament this past weekend! The evening began with a pulled pork sandwich meal served by the American Legion Auxiliary.  Dealers for the night were Andy Larson, Dick Regynski and Jason Bruce. Congratulations to the winners of the tournament: high hand – Robert McKillop, second place – Brian Feistner, third place – George Linke, and first place – Larry “Soop” Baysinger. Proceeds of this fundraiser will help the American Legion Post 29 support various activities in the community.

…See a photo of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 15, 2020, 11:08 pm
    Cloudy
    33°F
    real feel: 21°F
    humidity: 73%
    wind speed: 13 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 