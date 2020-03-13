By: admin

Published March 13, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket American Legion had a fun night at their fifth Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament this past weekend! The evening began with a pulled pork sandwich meal served by the American Legion Auxiliary. Dealers for the night were Andy Larson, Dick Regynski and Jason Bruce. Congratulations to the winners of the tournament: high hand – Robert McKillop, second place – Brian Feistner, third place – George Linke, and first place – Larry “Soop” Baysinger. Proceeds of this fundraiser will help the American Legion Post 29 support various activities in the community.

