Published December 11, 2020, in Obituaries

Clara Wise, age 88, of Letcher, passed away on November 29th, 2020, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Mitchell, S.D.

Funeral services will be held on December 11, 2020 at Will Funeral Chapel at 9:30 AM in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

Clara was born on November 19th, 1932 in Nassau, Minnesota to William and Clara (Redepenning) Maass. She grew up in Nassau until her high school years when they moved to a farm outside of Cavour, SD. She graduated from Cavour High School. On March 15th, 1953, she married Kenneth Wise in Cavour, S.D. She worked at Don’s Locker in Cavour for many years and later worked part time at Ace Hardware in Huron.

After the death of her husband in 2007, she moved to Letcher where she resided till her death. For many years they did a lot of hunting, fishing, and trapshooting. She was well known for her famous burgers at the Gun Club. Upon moving to Letcher she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family especially her great-grandkids.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Lori (Cal) Bratland and Melanie Ettswold all of Letcher; her grandchildren, Angie (Matt) Meier, Andy (Melissa) Ettswold, and Jerome (Angie) Evans all of Letcher, Jackie (Eddie) Flemming, Florence and Scott (Peggy) Bratland of Watertown; great-grandchildren, Ellie Evans, Parker and Wyatt Ettswold, and Maggie Meier all of Letcher, Shay Bratland of Vermillion, Summer Bratland of Watertown, Travis Kasuske of Aurora, Colo., Justin, Nate, and Dylan Larson all of Sioux Falls; foster daughter, Denise (Richard) Deaver of Sturgis; foster granddaughter, Julie Jenter of Sturgis; one sister, Marilyn Dollenbacher of Brookings; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Wise; parents, Bill and Clara Maass; in-laws, Ken and Anna Wise; two sisters, Lois and Margaret (Peggy); six brothers, William (Bill), Vinton (Barney), Albert, Loren (Bud), Charles (Chuck), and Walter (Butch); and son-in-law, Bus (Olen) Ettswold.

Masks are required for the service.