By: admin

Published December 11, 2020, in Obituaries

Lavetta Jane Kruger, 91, of Mitchell and formerly of Sibley, Iowa, died on Nov. 24, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications at Firesteel Health Care Center in Mitchell.

A private graveside service will be held at the Holman Township Cemetery in Sibley, Iowa. Basham Funeral Service in Woonsocket is in charge of the arrangements.

Lavetta was born on May 14, 1929, on a farm near Steen, Minn., to George and Lillian (Veenker) Jurrens. She spent most of her life in George, Iowa, Ellsworth, Minn., and Sibley, Iowa.

She worked for Weldon’s Creamery in Sibley for 21 years then at the Sibley Care Center for 15 years as a cook. She relocated to Mitchell in 2005, to be closer to her daughter, where she worked as a housekeeper at Countryside Living until her retirement in 2010.

She had been a member of First Baptist Church in Sibley, Iowa, before relocating to Mitchell.

Lavetta is survived by four children, Jerry (Lorree) Kruger of Minnesota, Barb (Rick) Petersen of Omaha, Neb., Randy (Merry) Kruger of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Lisa Roberts of Mitchell; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one grandson.