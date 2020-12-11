By: admin

Eileen Anna Schmit, 86, of Mitchell and formerly of Artesian, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Madison Regional Hospital.

Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 4, at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation was on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Masks were required at the services, and a live stream of the funeral service was available at: http://mitchellfirstlutheran.org/live/.

Eileen Anna Spahn was born on July 13, 1934, in St. Louis to Harry and Irene Spahn. Eileen lost her father at the age of two. Her mother married Lester Noell, and they moved to Canton, Ill., before settling in Artesian. She worked in the family’s store, Noell’s Department Store, while going to school. She graduated from Artesian High School in 1952. On Dec. 23, 1951, Eileen married Francis Schmit. The couple lived in the Artesian area while Francis worked for an area farmer before buying and settling on their farm south of Artesian. They raised their family and resided there until they bought their home in Mitchell in 1984.

In her younger years, besides working at the store, she also worked for the Artesian Telephone Company. After raising her family, she worked as the Postmaster Relief for the Artesian Post Office for 20 years. Eileen and Francis spent a lot of time with their family at the lake and enjoyed dancing and playing cards with friends. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Artesian, involved in the First Lutheran Church of Mitchell, Women’s Circle, Town & Country Extension Club, Heartland Quilters Guild, Roadrunner Club, Red Hat Club, and Moose Lodge. Eileen enjoyed taking in many concerts, plays and events. She always loved traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Eileen moved to Countryside Living in 2019.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Allen (Lynette) of Kingwood, Texas, Kevin (Rebecca) of Sheridan, Wyo., Craig of Sheridan, Wyo., Terry (Chris) of Gillette, Wyo., Tim of Mitchell, and Robert (Brenda) of Artesian; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne Weld of Wenatchee, Wash.; sister-in-law, Mabel Schmit of Winner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2004; infant children, David and Mary Ann; great-grandson, Tomas; sister, Nancy Weld; and brothers, Robert and Ronald Noell.