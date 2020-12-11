By: admin

Published December 11, 2020, in Obituaries

Ruby May Mathis, 92, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Letcher, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 3, 2020.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Letcher. Visitation and a prayer service were held Monday, Dec. 7.

Ruby was born Dec. 10, 1927, to Ethan and Ruby (Hale) Sample near Highmore. The family moved to Clear Lake when she was around two years old. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1945. At 17, Ruby joined the Cadet Corps and graduated from the Methodist School of Nursing in 1948. She received her anesthesiology training at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Ill., and worked at both Methodist and St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Mitchell. It was during this time that she met Ernest Mathis. On Jan. 16, 1955, Ernest and Ruby were married in Mitchell, moved to the family farm, and enjoyed 60 years of marriage. To their union, six children were born.

She is survived by her children, William (Lisa) Mathis of rural Letcher, Robert Mathis of Sioux Falls, Elaine (Randy) Sorenson of Sioux Falls, and Linda Powell of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two more on the way.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernie; two sons, Owen and Terry; five siblings; numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law; and her nursing classmates of 1948.