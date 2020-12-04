Bus Ettswold

Letcher

By:
Published December 4, 2020, in Obituaries

Bus (Olen) Ettswold, 68, of Letcher, died Nov. 26, 2020, at Huron Regional Medical Center. 

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Letcher Community Church in Letcher. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday April 16, 2021, at the Will Funeral Chapel, Mitchell. Burial will be at Butler Cemetery in rural Letcher.

Bus was born on Aug. 13, 1952, in Letcher to A.C. and Dorothy (Kelly) Ettswold. He grew up in the Letcher area and graduated from Letcher High School in 1970. On March 15, 1980, he married Melanie Wise in Letcher. They made their home in Letcher. After his retirement from ABC Co., he developed the Wrangell Roadhouse Condos in Alaska. Bus always enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and with many great friends. In his earlier years, he enjoyed stock car racing. More than anything, Bus loved his family, especially his grandkids, whether it was in Letcher or Wrangell, Alaska.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Melanie; his children, Angie (Matt) Meier, Andy (Melissa) Ettswold, and Jerome (Angie) Evans, all of Letcher; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Diana Campbell and Delores (Dee) Mutziger of Mitchell and Polly (Tom) VonEschen of Noblesville, Ind.; sister-in-law, Lori (Cal) Bratland of Letcher; and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. and Dorothy; father-in-law, Ken Wise; and brother-in-law, Leroy Mutziger.  

