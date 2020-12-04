Muriel “Mike” Schmidt

Mitchell

By:
Published December 4, 2020, in Obituaries

Muriel “Mike” Schmidt, 79, of Mitchell, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Avera Brady Health & Rehab in Mitchell. 

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov 30, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation was held at the church on Sunday, Nov. 29, with scripture service. The service was live streamed on YouTube, Fr. Kevin Doyle.

Mike was born to LeRoy and Marie (Dusek) Meyer on June 10, 1941, in Mitchell. She graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1959. Mike’s early working years took place at the Lane Bar, and she retired after many years at Van Dykes in Woonsocket.

Mike and Albert were married on Nov. 28, 1959. They went on to have six children, Greg, Doug, Jim, Allen, LaDeen, and Steve. She spent her years loving her family, laughing with Albert, being a Christian, bowling, rummaging, reading books, crossword puzzles, and enjoyed having some coffee with her friends in town.

She is survived by her children, Jim Schmidt, Allen (Anita) Schmidt, LaDeen (Kyle) Krueger, Steve (Amber) Schmidt; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mark (Sandy) Meyer, Patricia (Don) Wenzel, and Janice (Bill) Eining.

Mike was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, LeRoy and Marie; husband, Albert; sons, Greg and Doug Schmidt; grandson, Chris Neuheisel; and sisters, Jackie, Vicki, and Jeanne.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 6, 2020, 7:38 pm
    Mostly clear
    35°F
    real feel: 34°F
    humidity: 66%
    wind speed: 4 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020
    December 6, 2020 December 7, 2020 December 8, 2020 December 9, 2020 December 10, 2020 December 11, 2020 December 12, 2020
    December 13, 2020 December 14, 2020 December 15, 2020 December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 18, 2020 December 19, 2020
    December 20, 2020 December 21, 2020 December 22, 2020 December 23, 2020 December 24, 2020 December 25, 2020 December 26, 2020
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 