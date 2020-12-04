By: admin

Published December 4, 2020, in Obituaries

Muriel “Mike” Schmidt, 79, of Mitchell, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Avera Brady Health & Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov 30, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation was held at the church on Sunday, Nov. 29, with scripture service. The service was live streamed on YouTube, Fr. Kevin Doyle.

Mike was born to LeRoy and Marie (Dusek) Meyer on June 10, 1941, in Mitchell. She graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1959. Mike’s early working years took place at the Lane Bar, and she retired after many years at Van Dykes in Woonsocket.

Mike and Albert were married on Nov. 28, 1959. They went on to have six children, Greg, Doug, Jim, Allen, LaDeen, and Steve. She spent her years loving her family, laughing with Albert, being a Christian, bowling, rummaging, reading books, crossword puzzles, and enjoyed having some coffee with her friends in town.

She is survived by her children, Jim Schmidt, Allen (Anita) Schmidt, LaDeen (Kyle) Krueger, Steve (Amber) Schmidt; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mark (Sandy) Meyer, Patricia (Don) Wenzel, and Janice (Bill) Eining.

Mike was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, LeRoy and Marie; husband, Albert; sons, Greg and Doug Schmidt; grandson, Chris Neuheisel; and sisters, Jackie, Vicki, and Jeanne.