Five students enjoy legislative page experience

By:
Published March 31, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

For this year’s state legislative session, four students from Woonsocket High School and one from Sanborn Central attended the session as legislative pages. They all served as pages for the State Senate. 

The entire session spanned a period of nine weeks with legislators meeting for four days each week. Those weeks are broken up into five terms for the legislative pages to serve as volunteers for the legislators and the government offices and officials working for the state. 

…Read about their experiences and see photos of the pages in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 3, 2020, 5:16 am
    Cloudy
    18°F
    real feel: 4°F
    humidity: 79%
    wind speed: 11 mph NW
    wind gusts: 25 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020
    April 5, 2020 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 April 8, 2020 April 9, 2020 April 10, 2020 April 11, 2020
    April 12, 2020 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 April 15, 2020 April 16, 2020 April 17, 2020 April 18, 2020
    April 19, 2020 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020 April 22, 2020 April 23, 2020 April 24, 2020 April 25, 2020
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 