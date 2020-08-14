Florian Linton

Sioux Falls

By:
Published August 14, 2020, in Obituaries

Florian Eugene “Gene” Linton, 87, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, peacefully in his home from natural causes.

Public graveside services were held on Friday, Aug. 7, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. A private family funeral service was live-streamed through First Lutheran Church’s YouTube site youtube.com/user/flcsf on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Media or Augustana University Student Scholarship Fund. Go to www.millerfh.com for more information.

Gene was born Sept. 10, 1932, to Harry and Perline Linton. Gene and his wife, Marlene, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 26. Gene was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a dedicated, lifelong educator, serving in various schools in South Dakota and California. Gene was also a devoted member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

Gene is survived by his wife, Marlene Linton; two daughters, Sheri (Steve) Tokheim and Shelley (Doug) Meyer; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sherwin (Pam) Linton and Kelly Linton (Vicky Jaskierski); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Perline; a brother, Faye LuVyrne; and his sister, Phyllis Elaine.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 15, 2020, 7:04 am
    Sunny
    61°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 87%
    wind speed: 4 mph SW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020
    August 2, 2020 August 3, 2020 August 4, 2020 August 5, 2020 August 6, 2020 August 7, 2020 August 8, 2020
    August 9, 2020 August 10, 2020 August 11, 2020 August 12, 2020 August 13, 2020 August 14, 2020 August 15, 2020
    August 16, 2020 August 17, 2020 August 18, 2020 August 19, 2020 August 20, 2020 August 21, 2020 August 22, 2020
    August 23, 2020 August 24, 2020 August 25, 2020 August 26, 2020 August 27, 2020 August 28, 2020 August 29, 2020
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 