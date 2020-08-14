By: admin

Published August 14, 2020, in Obituaries

Florian Eugene “Gene” Linton, 87, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, peacefully in his home from natural causes.

Public graveside services were held on Friday, Aug. 7, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. A private family funeral service was live-streamed through First Lutheran Church’s YouTube site youtube.com/user/flcsf on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Media or Augustana University Student Scholarship Fund. Go to www.millerfh.com for more information.

Gene was born Sept. 10, 1932, to Harry and Perline Linton. Gene and his wife, Marlene, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 26. Gene was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a dedicated, lifelong educator, serving in various schools in South Dakota and California. Gene was also a devoted member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

Gene is survived by his wife, Marlene Linton; two daughters, Sheri (Steve) Tokheim and Shelley (Doug) Meyer; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sherwin (Pam) Linton and Kelly Linton (Vicky Jaskierski); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Perline; a brother, Faye LuVyrne; and his sister, Phyllis Elaine.