Published March 13, 2020, in Obituaries

Harley Crandall, 81, of Huron, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Firesteel Healthcare Center at Mitchell.

His funeral service was held Saturday, March 7, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. Burial was in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Harley James Crandall was born April 5, 1938, to Glen Ivan and Nina Audrey (Dubro) Crandall in rural Sanborn County. He attended Maurer School. For over 30 years, Harley worked for Eugene McClain’s honeybee operation as a beekeeper.

On Jan. 29, 2000, Harley married Ruby Newman.

Harley enjoyed his motorcycle, collecting odds and ends, buying and selling cars, and listening to Christian country music.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 20 years, Ruby Crandall of Huron; two sons, David (Sherri) Crandall of Sioux Falls and Curtis Crandall of Huron; two siblings, Roger Crandall of Redfield and Shirley Visconti of Sioux Falls; three step-children, David Newman of Omaha, Robert Newman of Sioux Falls, and Charles Newman of Springfield; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; an honorary grandchild; an honorary son-in-law; Ron Gilbert; five nephews; one sister-in-law, Lori Meyers of Huron; and one brother-in-law, Eli (Cindy) Wipf of Watertown.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Darlis Fischer; two brothers, Melvin Crandall and Darrel Crandall; two grandsons, Angelo Lee and Lee Angelo; one nephew, Troy Crandall; and one brother-in-law, Rev. John Visconti.