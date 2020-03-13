Harley Crandall

Huron

By:
Published March 13, 2020, in Obituaries

Harley Crandall, 81, of Huron, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Firesteel Healthcare Center at Mitchell.

His funeral service was held Saturday, March 7, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. Burial was in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Harley James Crandall was born April 5, 1938, to Glen Ivan and Nina Audrey (Dubro) Crandall in rural Sanborn County. He attended Maurer School. For over 30 years, Harley worked for Eugene McClain’s honeybee operation as a beekeeper.

On Jan. 29, 2000, Harley married Ruby Newman.

Harley enjoyed his motorcycle, collecting odds and ends, buying and selling cars, and listening to Christian country music.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 20 years, Ruby Crandall of Huron; two sons, David (Sherri) Crandall of Sioux Falls and Curtis Crandall of Huron; two siblings, Roger Crandall of Redfield and Shirley Visconti of Sioux Falls; three step-children, David Newman of Omaha, Robert Newman of Sioux Falls, and Charles Newman of Springfield; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; an honorary grandchild; an honorary son-in-law; Ron Gilbert; five nephews; one sister-in-law, Lori Meyers of Huron; and one brother-in-law, Eli (Cindy) Wipf of Watertown.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Darlis Fischer; two brothers, Melvin Crandall and Darrel Crandall; two grandsons, Angelo Lee and Lee Angelo; one nephew, Troy Crandall; and one brother-in-law, Rev. John Visconti.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 15, 2020, 11:07 pm
    Cloudy
    33°F
    real feel: 21°F
    humidity: 73%
    wind speed: 13 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 