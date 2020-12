By: admin

Published December 4, 2020, in Headline News, School

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, several SCW band members and choir students from both Sanborn Central and Woonsocket High Schools earned the honor of performing at the Region 5 High School Music Festival in Gregory. The students practiced all day, with instructors from other schools as the conductors, and then performed in a concert that night.

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!